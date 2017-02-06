DPP orders inquest in fatal accident that caused KN staffer’s death

The Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) has ordered an inquest into the death of Kaieteur News’ staffer, Harry Brijmohan who died in an accident on November 18, 2016, as a result of poor management of a temporary reverse traffic system implemented to aid congestion.

The accident occurred around 06:40hrs at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Brijmohan was heading south on the East Bank Public Road on his motorcycle, when he collided head-on with a car that was in the eastern carriageway. This carriageway is converted from a two-way thoroughfare into a single lane during the morning rush-hour.

Yesterday, Brijmohan’s fianceé, Zena Henry, said that she was informed by the office of the DPP that an inquest will be held into the death of her loved one.

According to Henry, while a date has not been given for the commencement of the inquest, she was informed that she needs to keep in touch with the police for relevant information.

When contacted, the Traffic Chief, Dion Moore said that he has not yet been informed of this development, but will be briefed once the file is returned to him.

The Kaieteur News staffer’s death had highlighted the danger in operating the reverse mechanism without a consistent system and public awareness exercises.

Following Brijmohan’s death, traffic ranks made an extra effort to place cones on the roadway to notify drivers that traffic flow had changed.

It was noted that even signs are now being erected to notify drivers about the reverse system, which is also operated on the East Coast Demerara Railway Embankment.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre coincidence, Brijmohan’s fianceé was forced to pen a letter in the daily newspaper revealing that she too could have been injured as a result of poor management of the reverse traffic system.

In the letter, she said that she was unaware that the reverse system is also operated on the Railway Embankment road during morning hours and almost collided head-on with another vehicle in the same lane at Campbellville.

Following Henry’s story, the police subsequently erected a sign on the Railway Embankment indicating the hours the reverse system is operated.