Dem boys seh…Jagdeo and Trump is two peas in a pod

When you dead, you don’t know you dead. All of de pain is felt by others. Is de same thing when people stupid. But this time de pain is felt by de whole world. Donald Trump and Jagdeo is two of a kind.

Dem got a lot in common De world don’t know if dem dead or if dem stupid. Trump barely been in office three weeks and he promise to change nuff things. He seh he gun change de things that Obama put in place. Jagdeo now telling people he gun reverse de VAT, something he create; he seh he gun reverse de parking meter; he seh he gun reverse de tax what in place; he gun turn round de arch wha Soulja Bai put up at Agricola. He gun tun it to face de other side.

Jagdeo also seh he gun ban all dem people from Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname just like how Trump ban de people from seven country. Then he de Jagdeo seh he gun cut out nuff of de things de coalition put in place. Dem boys don’t know how dem can believe him because he is de same man who did seh he gun fix de Skeldon sugar factory even if he got to use he bare hands. Up to today he ain’t even go near de factory much less fix it but he like to mek promise.

He don’t know that lying and truth got five letters so he mix up de two. Dem boys seh that if he try to tell de truth he mouth gun freeze; that is why he mekking all dem statements about reversing wha de coalition do.

Dem boys got five finger but dem only using three. De pinky is fuh dem best friend and de promises they would never break. De thumb is to show de rest of de world dem okay and de middle finger is fuh dem fools who push dem too far.

Talk half and see if you can find out if Jagdeo dead or stupid.