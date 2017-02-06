Calvin Ming turns in another excellent F4 performance in Cancun, Mexico

Latest update February 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guyana’s Calvin Ming, son of legendary local motor racer and businessman, Stanley Ming, who has been making the international headlines with his eye catching performances behind the wheel of a Formula 4 racecar, has turned in another excellent performance in last weekend’s races in the NACAM F4 championship event in Cancun, Mexico.

Ming, driving for Ram Racing Team, recorded a win in the opening race on Saturday and two second places yesterday as the young Guyanese continues to stamp his authority on the racing circuit.
In this first outing for Formula 4 cars being raced at this circuit, which was built 25 years ago, the 30 laps event on the 1.8kms course with 13 turns, lasted for just over 25 minutes with Ming starting from pole position.  He put in a consistent drive to lead from start to finish.  He won by 3.2 secs ahead of Jose Sierra who finished in second position, while Luis Alfonso Perez placed third.
The second event started in damp conditions following showers which returned at the halfway point with the leaders who started on slick tires, continuing on those tires, while others opted for a change. The contest was exciting with Ming, who started from sixth place, emerging second behind Jose Sierra who started in fifth place on the grid. Santiago Lozano came in third.
Race number three again saw Calvin Ming taking the second spot after a good drive. Moises De La Vara won the event with Luis Alfonso Alvarez finishing third.
Calvin has extended his lead in the Mexican NACAM Formula 4 Championship Series following his weekend performances.

