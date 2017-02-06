Andrew’s Art on board with RHTY&SC, MS

– Club to host Andrew Juman Memorial 20/20 Tournament

Advertisement agency, Andrew’s Art on Saturday last became the latest corporate entity to come on board with Guyana’s leading youth and sports Club, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, M.S. The agency which is located at Ogle, East Coast Demerara donated a carton of trophies to the Club who aims to host a total of 500 programmes/activities by the 20th of December 2017.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of the Company especially its Managing Director, Mrs Juman. The 24 trophies would be used by the Club to host a 20/20 cricket tournament involving four secondary schools in the Lower Corentyne area and several educational competitions under the Say No/Say Yes Campaign which targets 60,000 youths in the ancient county.

The 20/20 tournament would be named in memory of the late Andrew Juman, founder of Andrew’s Art, while the four schools would be the Lower Corentyne Secondary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary and Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary School. Each school would be permitted to play a total of seven Under 19 students and four teachers per game, while matches would start at 1PM.

J.C.C.S.S would clash with P.M.S.S in the opening Match, while CCHS and LCSS would play in the second game. The winners would clash for championship honours, while the two losing teams would play for 3rd place. The top teams and outstanding players would receive trophies and medals. Foster stated that the Club was pleased to be associated in keeping the memory of the late Andrew Juman alive as he was an outstanding friend and supporter of the RHTY&SC, M.S. Among the educational programmes to be organised are spelling bees, art competitions and essay tournament.

Mrs. Juman in brief remarks stated that Andrew’s Art is proud to be associated with the RHTY&SC, M.S as it is an organisation that is well known across Guyana for its wide range of activities and for being a role model organisation. Her late husband, she stated was very delighted when he was inducted as a honorary member of the RHT&SC, M.S in 2006 and it was only fitting that she continue the relationship with the Club and its eight cricket teams.