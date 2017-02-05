Latest update February 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Futsal Competition…Showstoppers make impressive start in title defence

Feb 05, 2017 Sports 0

-More action set for Tuesday

Defending champion Showstoppers made an impressive start to the defence of their title with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Small Panama on opening night of the 3rd Annual West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition, being played at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, West Demerara.

The reigning title holders were led to victory through strikes from Dexroy Adams (16th ) and Kayode King (20th ), while an own goal in the 7th had given them the lead early.

Also producing an effective display was Admiral United, who beat Speed Boat by a similar margin thanks to goals from Lexroy Manfield whose brace came in the 2nd and 5th minutes, while Emanuel Henry completed their tally with an 11th minute strike.

In the first game, Kurt Garnett (15th) and Andre Bernard (18th) efforts allowed Patentia Street Ballers to cruise to a 2-0 win over Raiders.

Bagotstown teams suffered mixed fortunes in their quest for top honours.

Bagotstown Warriors survived 1-0 in sudden death penalty shootout against Young Ballers after regulation time ended 0-0, while Bagotstown Ballers fell to Hustlers via a similar result following a 0-0 score-line in regulation time.

Meanwhile, action in the competition resumes Tuesday night with eight games, at the same venue.

The first two nights of the event will be contested in an elimination format, with the resulting 16 teams being divided into four groups of four.

At the completion of the group stage, the top two finishers from each will progress to the quarterfinal section.

The winning team will take home $450,000 and the championship trophy along with a spot in the National final.

The second, third and fourth placed teams will be rewarded with $150,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

In the night’s full results:

Game-1

Raiders-0 vs Patentia Street Ballers-2

Kurt Garnett-15th

Andre Bernard-18th

Game-2

Harmony-B vs Good Intent All-Stars-1

Daniel Alves-15th

Game-3

Admiral United-3 vs Speed Boat-0

Lexroy Manfield-2nd and 5th

Emanuel Henry-11th

Game-4

ESPN-1 vs Samaroo Dam-0

Nicquan Nestor-14th

Game-5

Bagotstown Warriors-0 vs Young Ballers-0

Bagotstown won 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks

Game-6

Hustlers-0 vs Bagotstown Ballers-0

Hustlers won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Game-7

Agricola-0 vs Future Crane-1

Ashton Hodge-13th

Game-8

DeKinderen Ballers-1 vs Vege Boyz-0

Steffen Dickson-19th

Game-9

Westside Ballers-2 vs Comfort Ballers-0

Dwayne St.Kitts-6th

Gideon Payne-12th

Game-10

Showstoppers-3 vs Small Panama-0

Own goal-7th

Dexroy Adams-16th

Kayode King-20th

More in this category

Sports

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Feb 05, 2017

By Edison Jefford Guyana’s overseas-based Olympic hopefuls have made auspicious starts to the 2017 Season, but to continue their ascendancy and journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Osaka, Japan,...
Read More
Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Feb 05, 2017

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria ground today

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria...

Feb 05, 2017

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop Pride’s winning streak

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop...

Feb 05, 2017

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Futsal Competition…Showstoppers make impressive start in title defence

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness...

Feb 05, 2017

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

Feb 05, 2017

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament...

Feb 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • THE PARKING METER BOYCOTT

    There is no point at this stage in the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) engaging in any consultations with City... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch