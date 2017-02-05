Latest update February 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two committed to stand trial for shooting schoolboy

Feb 05, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

…another still at large

Two men who were on trial in the Blairmont Magistrate Court on a charge of attempted murder have been committed to stand trial in the next session of the Berbice High Court.
The men, Bharat Madray, 27, of Shieldstown, West Coast Berbice; and Joel Grannum, 27, of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Demerara and Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice; are accused of attempting to murder schoolboy Bramdat Singh, called “Ronald”, 17, of Lot 5D Bush Lot Public Road, West Coast Berbice.
He was shot and injured during a robbery. The incident is said to have occurred on March 2, 2015.
They were committed to stand trial at the completion of a preliminary inquiry which was conducted by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.
According to Prosecutor Corporal Rochelle Mars, the duo are accused of – on the day in question at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice whilst in company with others and armed with guns – robbing Bramdat Singh of 1000 pennyweight of gold valued at $7.4M and $500,000 in cash.
The incident occurred around 6:30hrs, just as goldsmith, Bramdat Singh Snr, called “Rajesh”, was in the process of setting up his stand at the Rosignol Market, West Bank Berbice.
Madray was captured when he tried to hide the motorcycle used during the robbery.
The younger Singh who was expected to write his CSEC examination in a month’s time was shot through his mouth. He was picked up by his father and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital before being transferred to the New Amsterdam hospital.
The two Singhs had journeyed to their stall to conduct business for the day. The younger Singh was outside of the stand when the two bandits who were armed with handguns struck and demanded the bag with their jewellery.
After the elder Singh resisted, one of the bandits shot his son though the jaw. The man then released the bag. The bandits made good their escape with the bag which contained close to 1000 penny weights of gold.
At the time of the shooting, the teen was a fifth form student at the Fraser Educational Institute at Fort Wellington.
The police recovered three spent shells and one live .32 round. Madray was represented by attorney at law Tanya Warren Clements and ten witnesses including eight policemen, testified at the preliminary. The accused have been granted bail in the sum of 250,000 each.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Feb 05, 2017

By Edison Jefford Guyana’s overseas-based Olympic hopefuls have made auspicious starts to the 2017 Season, but to continue their ascendancy and journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Osaka, Japan,...
Read More
Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Feb 05, 2017

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria ground today

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria...

Feb 05, 2017

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop Pride’s winning streak

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop...

Feb 05, 2017

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Futsal Competition…Showstoppers make impressive start in title defence

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness...

Feb 05, 2017

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

Feb 05, 2017

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament...

Feb 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • THE PARKING METER BOYCOTT

    There is no point at this stage in the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) engaging in any consultations with City... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch