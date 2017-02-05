Latest update February 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop Pride’s winning streak

Feb 05, 2017 Sports 0

By Sean Devers in Barbados 

In Association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications,

Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services

Although the Jaguars, on 14 points, cannot prevent Barbados Pride from advancing to the final-four in Antigua, they can stop their winning streak today at the 3Ws Oval when they square off in the sixth round of the Regional

Raymon Reifer has contributed with both bat & ball for the Jaguars.

Super50 tournament from 09:00hrs.
With 24 points and three matches remaining, the Bajans have taken advantage of their hard bouncy home tracks and is the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They got a bonus point in every game except against Jamaica.
Barbados have 12 West Indies players in their line-up, while Kraigg Braithwaite, who along with Kerion Powell are the only batsmen with two centuries and 300 runs. The Jaguars will remember Braithwaite’s 101 the last time they met in the opening game.
Off-spinner Ashley Nurse is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament (13) while left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn is the most economical just ahead of Jaguars’ off-spinner Steven Jacobs.
The Bajans, last year’s runners-up, are favored to claim their fifth title after winning their first in the inaugural tournament in 1976 when Emerson Trotman scored the competition’s first ton against Guyana at Bourda.
When they last met, Pride made 302-7 with Jonathon Carter scoring 75, Skipper Jason Holder smashing a 21-ball 31, Nurse making 28 from 15 balls and Roston Chase finishing unbeaten 20 from 10 as every bowler except Jacobs took a pounding.
Only Johnson (55) reached 20 for the Jaguars who fell for 157 as Nurse and Benn spun webs around the batsmen with four wickets each.
But today is a new day and a new match and Guyana will be hunting their 18th win in 36 encounters against the Bajans, who have won on 16 occasions with two no-results and the other game being washed out.

Steven Jacobs (13) has been ‘tight’ in every game.

Johnson has been Guyana’s most consistent batsman with scores of 55, 2 not out, 0, 78 & 71 while Shiv Chanderpaul became the leading run scorer in Regional 50-over cricket when he made an unbeaten 58 in the last match.
The 42-year-old scored 101 against Jamaica in a losing cause and 22 not out against ICC Americas in his only three innings to top the averages with 181.00.
Fudadin has one fifty but has failed to build on good starts, while Rajendra Chandrika and Shemron Hetymer have both failed to fire and the problem of getting a solid foundation from their openers still remain a problem for the Jaguars who will hope to solve that today.
Chris Barnwell’s last two innings were both unbeaten and both included a six and it is heartening to see him bat with positivity as he bats for DCC where he is described as a local cricket bully.
Anthony Bramble missed the last game but has recovered from an ankle injury and should take back the gloves from Hetymer who did a good job behind the stumps, while Reifer, one of only three Jaguar batsmen with 100 runs, has served his team well with both bat and ball.
Jacobs, with 4 wickets and an economy rate of 2.77, is Guyana’s best bowler and judging from his last innings, his batting form seems to be returning. Paul Wintz bowled well in his only game and could retain his place in the side.
Ronsford Beaton has bowled with pace and Jaguars could again go into this game with a pace quartet along with Jacobs and Permaul, leaving no room for Jonathon Foo, Bishoo and either Chandrika or Hetymer.
The Jaguars need two wins from their three remaining games and will want Pride to beat CCC and Jamaica to challenge for their first title in 12 years.
Apart from the inform Kraigg Braithwaite (302 runs) and Carter, Anthony Allen, Shai Hope, Chase, Holder, the bit hitting Carlos Braithwaite, Shane Dowrich, Nurse and Benn gives the home side plenty of batting fire power, especially on the smaller 3Ws ground.
Miguel Cummins, Holder, Carlos Braithwaite, Nurse and Benn should lead the bowling.
Although the crowds have been disappointing, today’s game should see the biggest crowd of the tournament since the second largest population in Barbados is Guyanese and this could be home games for both teams.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Feb 05, 2017

By Edison Jefford Guyana’s overseas-based Olympic hopefuls have made auspicious starts to the 2017 Season, but to continue their ascendancy and journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Osaka, Japan,...
Read More
Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Feb 05, 2017

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria ground today

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria...

Feb 05, 2017

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop Pride’s winning streak

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop...

Feb 05, 2017

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Futsal Competition…Showstoppers make impressive start in title defence

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness...

Feb 05, 2017

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

Feb 05, 2017

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament...

Feb 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • THE PARKING METER BOYCOTT

    There is no point at this stage in the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) engaging in any consultations with City... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch