Ramson want money but not de wuk

Jagdeo was a man who use to give away money. De only thing is that he never give away he own money. Every cent that come into de country use to end up everywhere except in poor people hands. Money also end up in rich people hand till it meet de stage wheh some of dem never believe that dem had to work.

Ramson get nuff money from Jagdeo. He get money when he was Attorney General. That is a party position and Ramson mek de best of it. He probably tell Jagdeo that he had to get more money suh Jagdeo mek him Commissioner of Information. That is a fancy position fuh a man who got to know everything.

Anybody who want information on de government had to write to Ramson and mek de request. Jagdeo pay him nearly $2 million. That meet Ramson because he became de oldest pensioner. A pensioner don’t wuk but does collect money. Ramson never wuk but he collect $2 million every month.

Dem boys seh that in de 43 months Ramson was de Commissioner sixteen people write to him asking fuh information. When dem boys do de Maths it tun out that every three months people use to ask Ramson to do some wuk. None of de sixteen ever get a response.

One of dem who write asking Ramson fuh information was de Ram fella. He didn’t address de letter to Ramson as senior counsel, Attorney General and retired Appeal Court Judge,

“I can’t reply to that because it ain’t address me properly.”That was de first excuse Ramson give fuh not wukking.

Soulja Bai come in and put Moses to deal wid Ramson. Dem boys seh lawyers don’t go gainst one another suh Soulja Bai kick aside Moses and tek over. He decide to stop paying Ramson. From de time that happen Ramson decide to sue. He sue.

He become de first man to go to court to demand money and not do any wuk. Dem boys seh that is Jagdeo create scamps.

Talk half and look fuh de next scamp that Jagdeo create.