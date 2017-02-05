Latest update February 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria ground today

Feb 05, 2017

Play in the Limacol Round Robin / Knockout Football Competition which is being organised by Petra Organisation resumes today with a double header, at the Victoria Ground, East Coast Demerara.

The battle on the East Coast tonight promises to be even more exciting than some of the other encounters.

In the opening encounter at 18:30hrs, Mahaica Determinators will feel at home when they tackle East Demerara-based Riddim Squad, while in the feature clash Ann’s Grove tackle Pouderoyen and the latter should also feel comfortable in front of what is anticipated to have a large home support.
Eion Abel, who has already shown his class in the competition after netting a double in their previous clash, will once again be aiming to put his team in a position to earn three points.
On the other hand, Riddim Squad will be hoping that Teon Jones find the mark once again, while the Hope siblings Sceyon and Sheldon will no doubt want to have a better game than the last one.
In the other game between Ann’s Grove and Pouderoyen, the former looked impressive, knocking the ball around nicely and seems to be a solid unit.
They will no doubt be relying on the services of Ryan Seales, Maxton Adams, Navado Denny, Oswald Duke and Nikosi Denny to lead them to victory, while the defensive assignment will be taken up by Quincy Barry, Quincy Johnson, Anil Hernandez and Kevon Harry.
Pouderoyen’s chances of winning rest on the shoulders of Kayode King, Anthony and Ashley Harding, Easn Nelson, Dwayne St. Kitts and Morgan Denny, while goalkeeper Sherwin Bernard is also expected to play a big role if they are to come out victorious.
The winner of each group will collect $100,000, while the respective finishers take home $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 each.
The overall winner of the event is guaranteed $500,000 and a trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will be given $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Banks DIH Limited under its GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.

