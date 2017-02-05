Latest update February 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Joseph dominoes on today

Feb 05, 2017 Sports

President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Faye Joseph and Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a four-game dominoes tournament starting at 14:30hrs today at Gaulding Place.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000. The tournament will be played on a points system and all GDA rules will be in effect.

