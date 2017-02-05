Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

The inaugural Guinness One-Day Sevens Rugby Competition organised by the Guyana Rugby Football Union scrums off today from 15:30hrs, at the National Park Playfield.

Beverage giants Banks DIH under its Guinness brand has pledged over $300,000 to the event to be played under floodlights with the men’s winner receiving $150,000, runner-up $50,000, 3rd place $25,000 along with trophies, while the women’s winner will take away $50,000 and a trophy.

The Most Valuable players will be rewarded with $5,000 each, while fans will also have the opportunity to win prizes through participation in novelty events.

The participating teams in the men’s category are: Police Falcons, Panthers, the Guyana Defence Force, Pepsi Hornets and Yamaha Caribs, while the women’s category will see two teams battle in a best of three series.

Police have recruited two guests’ players from Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) who according to local officials are highly regarded in rugby circles at home and expected to provide a significant boost to the team.

They are the Pantor brothers Jeron and Leon.

Meanwhile, fans are being urged to come out and support the event and have fun with drinks and food for sale throughout the day.