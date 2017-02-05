GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

The Guyana Badminton Association started of the year with the GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Tournament on Wednesday 01 and concluded on Friday 03 of February, 2017 at the National Gymnasium.

The Finals and Third Place Matches were played off following with the presentation after the finals.

This tournament which is in its 5th year is made possible through Mr. Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC and also an executive on the GBA.

The Highlight of the evening was in the Men’s Doubles where National & Caribbean Champion Priyanna Ramdhani competed in the Men’s Doubles partnered with Avinash Odit and took the Top Men Pair of Nicholas Ali and Jonathan Mangra to a three Setter before losing in the first game 21-14, coming back in the second game to win 21-19 and finally lost in the third game 21-13 to go down 2-1. It was a great effort from the young player as she proved that she can battle with her male counterparts.

The Matches Played were:

OPEN MENS DOUBLES THIRD PLACE:

Marlon Chung & Ronald Chang Yuen defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Javid Rahaman: 21-16, 21-19

OPEN MENS DOUBLES FINALS:

Nicholas Ali & Jonathan Manga defeated Priyanna Ramdhani & Avinash Odit: 21-14, 19-21, 21-13

OPEN LADIES DOUBLES ROUND ROBIN:

Priyanna Ramdhani & Greer Jackson defeated Angelica Holder & Pricilla Moore: 21-9, 21-10

Angelica Holder & Pricilla Moore defeated Ayanna Wickham-Watson & Emelia Ramdhani: 21-17, 21-12

OPEN MIXED DOUBLES THIRD PLACE:

Ronald Chang Yuen & Pricilla Moore defeated Avinash Odit & Angelica Holder: 21-13, 17-21, 17-21

OPEN LADIES DOUBLES FINALS:

Priyanna Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra defeated Nicholas Ali & Greer Jackson: 21-17, 21-15

THE OVER-ALL WINNERS ARE:

MEN DOUBLES: 1ST – NICHOLAS ALI & JONATHAN MANGRA

2ND- PRIYANNA RAMDHANI & AVINASH ODIT

3RD- MARLON CHUNG & RONALD CHANG YUEN

LADIES DOUBLES: 1ST – PRIYANNA RAMDHANI & GREER JACKSON

2ND-PRICILLA MOORE & ANGELICA HOLDER

3RD- AYANNA WICKHAN-WATSON & EMELIA RAMDHANI

MIXED DOUBLES: 1ST – PRIYANNA RAMDHANI & JONATHAN MANGRA

2ND- NICHOLAS ALI & GREER JACKSON

3RD- RONALD CHANG YUEN & PRICILLA MOORE

The GBA is pleased with the turn out of the players, especially at the start of the New Year 2017 and will be getting plans in order for the MASH Tournament fixed for later this month.