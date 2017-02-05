GSCL Inc/Republic Cup 4 on today at Everest

Some of the leading softball teams in Demerara will vie for supremacy when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc/ Republic Cup 4 takes place today at the Everest Cricket Club starting at 09:30hrs.

The tournament will be played in the Open and Masters’ (over 40) categories with the winning teams in both divisions taking home trophies. The man-of-the-match in the finals and the MVP will also be rewarded.

The Open category will be played with the supreme balls and only round handed bowling will be allowed while the Masters’ segment will be played with the white ball and both round handed and wrist bowling will be accepted.

Regal All Stars, Guyana Softball Cup 6 champions Speed Boat, Success Warriors and Farm will contest the Open category which is expected to generate much excitement. Regal All Stars will look to the likes of Kelvin Orford, Vishnu Tammechandra, Wazir Hussain and Safraz Esau for glory as they continue with their preparation for the Florida Cup in Fort Lauderdale later this month. Speed Boat will depend on Lennox Marks, Greg Singh and Shazim Hussain while Sachin Ramsarran and S. Deosarran are expected to lead Farm and Success challenges respectively.

Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman, Ariel Masters and Success will battle in the masters segment which is expected to be keenly contested. Eric Thomas, Mahendra Hardyal, Yunnis Yusuf, Greg De Franca, Rafman Ali and Richard Persaud are expected to appear in this segment.

Among the sponsors on board are Trophy Stall City Mall and Bourda Market, Wolf’s Furniture Store, Digicel, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz, Elegance Jewelry and Pawn Shop, Wild Catch Fish Depot, Crown Mining, Star Party Rentals and Ink Plus, Regal Sport and Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.