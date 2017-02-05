Latest update February 5th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GBTI employee dies after crashing into utility pole

Feb 05, 2017 News 0

A mother of one and an employee of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry lost her life early yesterday morning while on her way to a work-associated activity in the city.

The mangled car next to the damaged utility pole  Shabana Ali (inset) was driving.

Dead is Shabana Ali, 30, a Senior Clerk/Credit Officer and Verification Officer at GBTI Port Mourant, Berbice Branch, and of Lot 7 Ramphal Street, Nigg, Corentyne, Berbice.
Brother of the dead woman, Zaman Ali, said that he last spoke to his sister on Friday. “Yesterday I talk to she and she said she going to a training programme in GT.” He stated that after leaving for work yesterday morning on one of his airport trips he received a call stating that his sister met with an accident and died.
Brother-in-law of the mother of one, Raj Etwaroo, related that he received a call to go to the scene of the accident to identify the unconscious Ali. “I hear minutes to ten, I just hear that she met with an accident. But before I could reach the turn I get a call to go to the hospital instead.”
Reports are that Ali, who left home at approximately 9:00 AM Saturday morning, was on her way to a recreational activity in relation to her job in Georgetown.
Upon attempting to make the turn at Seawell Village, minutes away from the Berbice Bridge, she lost control of her Toyota Vitz vehicle bearing license plate number PNN 198. She reportedly slammed into a Guyana Power & Light Utility Pole at the turn before coming to a halt. The pole was split due to the impact of the vehicle.
An eyewitness who was not far from the scene rushed over to Ali’s assistance. She was subsequently rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Bank employee who was described as a vibrant soul sustained severe head injuries. Her husband Vejay Etwaroo was inconsolable.
Shabana Ali leaves to mourn her four year-old daughter, husband, siblings, other relatives and friends.

More in this category

Sports

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Guyana’s Olympic hopefuls need financial help

Feb 05, 2017

By Edison Jefford Guyana’s overseas-based Olympic hopefuls have made auspicious starts to the 2017 Season, but to continue their ascendancy and journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Osaka, Japan,...
Read More
Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Inaugural Guinness Rugby Sevens scrums off today

Feb 05, 2017

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria ground today

Limacol Football Competition moves to Victoria...

Feb 05, 2017

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop Pride’s winning streak

Regional Super50…Jaguars aim to stop...

Feb 05, 2017

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness Futsal Competition…Showstoppers make impressive start in title defence

West Demerara / East Bank Demerara Guinness...

Feb 05, 2017

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

GBA proposes stipend for boxers/coaches

Feb 05, 2017

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament 2017 concludes

GUMDAC Annual Open Doubles Badminton tournament...

Feb 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • THE PARKING METER BOYCOTT

    There is no point at this stage in the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) engaging in any consultations with City... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch