Distinguished diplomat, Noel Sinclair, passes on

A brilliant diplomat and a skilled negotiator are but some of the terms used to describe distinguished

son of the soil, Noel Sinclair.

Sinclair who has over the years contributed years of untainted diplomatic service to Guyana was yesterday morning called to higher duty.

He was the brother of popular Management and Training Consultant, Joyce Sinclair. Ms. Sinclair in an invited comment to this publication, said that her brother passed away around 06:00 hours yesterday in New Jersey, United States.

He was 76 years old.

Ms. Sinclair disclosed that although she was aware that her brother was diagnosed with cancer and was in and out of hospital over a period of time, his death was unexpected. “I was surprised to learn of his death,” said an emotional Joyce. Sinclair yesterday as she recalled her brother’s significant contributions to Guyana over the years.

Born in Georgetown, Guyana, on December 26, 1940, Sinclair was the holder of a Bachelors of Arts degree in French from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica. He received the degree in 1965, and a Diploma in International Relations from a branch of the same university in Trinidad and Tobago, which he received in 1967.

Sinclair served in various diplomatic positions from 1966. From 1978, he was Charge d’Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations. Prior to that, beginning in 1977, he was Counsellor in the Guyanese Embassy, Caracas, Venezuela.

After joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1966 as an Administrative Assistant, he served in 1968 as a Third Secretary in the Guyana Embassy Caracas, Venezuela. He later moved to Washington D.C., as a Second Secretary in the Embassy of Guyana (1969-1972).

In 1972, Sinclair served as personal assistant to the Secretary-General of the Preparatory Secretariat for the Conference of Foreign Ministers of Non-Aligned Countries.

His first tour of the duty was at the United Nations between 1972 and 1975, when he was a First Secretary in his Government’s Mission. In 1975 and 1976, he served as First Secretary in the Guyana High Commission in Lusaka, Zambia.

Sinclair served as Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations from 1979 – 1987.

According to his long time colleague and good friend, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Rashleigh Jackson, Sinclair was an excellent professional throughout his diplomatic career.

Jackson too noted that Sinclair’s passing came as a surprise to him. “It was only a few weeks ago I had a conversation with him…I was not aware that he was ailing,” Jackson admitted yesterday.

As he reminisced about Sinclair he recalled that “he was good at representing Guyana in many diplomatic positions; he was good at conflict resolution…He was a brilliant diplomat and a very good friend of mine,” added Jackson as he asserted that Sinclair’s death is in fact a major loss for Guyana.

Aside from his siblings, Sinclair leaves to mourn his wife Mona, and sons Hasani, Masambi and Janari.