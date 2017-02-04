STSC small goal football on today

Latest update February 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee in collaboration with the Black Stallion Football team 4-a-side small goal football competition which was set for January 29 will now be staged today at Vryheid Lust Basketball Court commencing at 15:00hrs.
Among the teams slated to take part are Sophia Warriors and Black Stallion. At stake are trophies and medals donated by Tent City, Henry Chase, Trophy Stall Bourda Market, Trevor Mc Arthur and Johnny Barnwell.

STAG Nations Cup KO Football Final – Western Tigers vs Santos …Tactical battle tonight as Coaches confident of winning

STAG Nations Cup KO Football Final – Western Tigers vs Santos...

Feb 04, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The 2016/17 edition of the Stag Nations Cup knock-out football championship is set to climax tonight at the Georgetown Football Club ground with the final between arch rivals...
Regional Super50…Johnson, Chanderpaul hit fifties as Jaguars beat CCC by 6 wickets

Regional Super50…Johnson, Chanderpaul hit...

Feb 04, 2017

GCB donates brush cutter to Bayroc Sports Club

GCB donates brush cutter to Bayroc Sports Club

Feb 04, 2017

Fund raising softball set for February 18 at Lusignan

Fund raising softball set for February 18 at...

Feb 04, 2017

Sonics school UG Trojans in GABA Division I ‘League of Champions’

Sonics school UG Trojans in GABA Division I...

Feb 04, 2017

DMLAS on board with GCB for NSSCL

DMLAS on board with GCB for NSSCL

Feb 04, 2017

