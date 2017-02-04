STSC small goal football on today

The South Turkeyen Sports Committee in collaboration with the Black Stallion Football team 4-a-side small goal football competition which was set for January 29 will now be staged today at Vryheid Lust Basketball Court commencing at 15:00hrs.

Among the teams slated to take part are Sophia Warriors and Black Stallion. At stake are trophies and medals donated by Tent City, Henry Chase, Trophy Stall Bourda Market, Trevor Mc Arthur and Johnny Barnwell.