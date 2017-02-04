Sonics school UG Trojans in GABA Division I ‘League of Champions’

Pepsi Sonics schooled University of Guyana Trojans Thursday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in the continuation of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ for Division I and Under-23

Clubs.

In the Division I game, Sonics topped Trojans 82-72 with shooting guard, Trevor Smith scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and guard, Jason Squires adding 14 points. The point guard, Aubrey Austin pitched in with 11 points for Sonics as centre, Earl O’Neil also putting up 10 points and seven rebounds.

For the University, national forward Akeem Kanhai scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for a double-double with guard Quincy Easton adding 16 points. Akil Lewis also had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the Under-23 competition, Colts bolted passed Plaisance Guardians 64-56 with Jonathan Mangra scoring 19 points and Mikhail Broomes 15 points. Centre, Timothy Thompson had another double-double with 12 points and 22 rebounds.

For Plaisance, Andrew Johnson scored 11 points, while Terrence Daniels and Delroy Critchlow had 10 points apiece. Daniels also had 10 rebounds while Critchlow pulled down eight ‘boards’ for the East Coast-based team.