Regional Super50…Johnson, Chanderpaul hit fifties as Jaguars beat CCC by 6 wickets

By Sean Devers in Barbados

A well complied 54-run third wicket stand between Skipper Leon Johnson and Assad Fudadin and a further 85 between Johnson and Shiv Chanderpaul, fired Guyana Jaguars to a seven-wicket win in their fifth round encounter against CCC Marooners in the Regional Super50 tournament last night at the Kensington Oval.

Urged on by raucous Guyanese fans on a night when Chanderpaul became the leading run scorer in Regional 50-over cricket, Man-of-the-match Johnson stroked nine fours from 115 balls in a top class 71, Chanderpaul smashed an unbeaten 61-ball 58 with four fours and two sixes, while Fudadin made a patient 25 from 52 balls with two fours.

Led by Amir Jangoo’s 30 from 68 balls, with three fours, an unbeaten 28 from 42 balls with a single four, Nino Henry 26 from 35 balls with three fours and two sixes and 25 from Ryan Hinds from 31 balls with four fours, CCC Marooners were bowled out for 188 from 49.2 overs.

Ronsford Beaton 3-52, Veerasammy Permaul (2-29) and Steven Jacobs (1-22 from 10 overs) bowled well for the Jaguars who replied with 189 in 45.5 overs to move to 13 points from five matches. Chanderpaul and Chris Barnwell (11)

were at the crease at the end. Keon Harding (2-22) was CCC’s best bowler.

Jaguars, who left out Jonathon Foo, Devendra Bishoo and Anthony Bramble, who missed the match due to an ankle injury, needed to get the runs in less than 40 overs for a bonus point and Fudadin and Rajendra Chandrika again failed to give their team a good start.

Chandrika (9) was stupendously caught by Kyle Corbin off Jermaine Levy to leave the score on 11-1 for Shemron Hetymer who joined Fudadin and spanked Keon Harding back past him like a bullet.

Hetymer (5) played three consecutive powerful drives off Harding but they all went straight to the fielders before impatience got the better of him and he edged the last ball of the over to keeper; slashing at a ball that left him to leave the score on 19-2.

Fudadin magnificently punched Raymon Bynoe for four, while Johnson leaned back and delightfully cut him behind point before falling to Hinds for 25 from 54 balls with two fours.

Johnson clipped Henry for an attractive boundary past mid-on before Chanderpaul turned Henry to deep square leg and a misfield on the boundary by Bynoe took Chanderpaul to 11 and past Floyd Reifer’s 2,878 runs.

Johnson then blasted Hinds down the ground for four and then reached his 11th fifty from 85 balls decorated with five well timed boundaries as the partnership with Chanderpaul progressed.

Johnson danced into Jermaine Levy and pounded him over his head for a one-bounce four and pounced on him like a cat upon a mouse and cut him to the point boundary like a bullet, while Chanderpaul crashed Levy to the backward point ropes for another four in an expensive over which cost 13 runs.

Chanderpaul rocked back and slapped Bynoe for a well timed boundary before Johnson threw his wicket away with 31 runs needed for victory when he was removed by Mohan at 158-4.

Barnwell got off the mark with a straight six off Nino Jones while Chanderpaul brought up his 23rd Regional 50-over fifty with a six off Hinds and celebrated with an even bigger one next ball which sailed over the Greenidge and Haynes stand before the Tiger ended the match with a single to Square-leg as the over cost 15.

Earlier, Mohan (8) eased Beaton behind point for four before Wintz, in the side for Bishoo, had cramped for room to spoon a catch to mid-on in the 4th over with the score on 17.

Jangoo stroked Beaton for a couple of boundaries before Kyle Corbin edged Beaton for four. He was replaced by Jacobs who bowled five dot balls to Corbin (11) before he attempted an impetuous scoop sweep off the last one and was taken at short third man at 42-2 in 17th over.

Cassius Burton joined the Jangoo who favoured the cut and square drive and lofted Reifer back over his head for four to bring up the 50 in the 14th over.

Jangoo, who hit three fours from 68 balls, seemed set for his third fifty before he was run out at the non striker’s end when Jacobs deflected a straight hit off his own bowling to leave the students on 72-3.

It was soon 89-4 when Burton was run out for 20 from 38 balls before Aaron Jones (9) was removed by Permaul at 106-5 and when Hinds, who hammered Beaton for four but fell in the same over when he provided Hetymer with his first List ‘A’ catch as a Keeper, the Marooners had sunk to 117-5.

Henry hit Permaul for six over square leg and pulled Beaton for four. Permaul came in for rough treatment with Henry dumping him a six and four off consecutive balls before he was bowled by Beaton at 158-7.

Jamal Smith took 42 balls for 28 before he ran out of partners as Harding (4) was removed by Permaul at 163-8, the last two wickets fell for 25 runs.

The Jaguars come up against unbeaten Barbados Pride with 24 points at the 3Ws Oval tomorrow from 09:00hrs.

Scores: MAROONERS 188 off 49.2 overs (Amir Jangoo 30, Jamal Smith 28, Nino Henry 26; Ronsford Beaton 3-52, Veerasammy Permaul 2-29).

JAGUARS 189 for four off 45.5 overs (Leon Johnson 71, Shiv Chanderpaul 58 not out).