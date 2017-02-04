Prime suspect in Kaneville deadly fire arrested in Mahdia

A young man who along with his gang allegedly burnt a house down at Third Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) which resulted in the death of eight-month-old Romain Seth, was arrested at Nine Miles Mahdia, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News understands that the man, who is in his early 20s and was apprehended after ranks in ‘F Division’ were alerted to the man’s presence in the area. A young woman previously held for the fire was released on bail.

According to information, the prime suspect had accused the toddler’s grandmother of ‘snitching’ on him and his gang to the cops, resulting in lawmen raiding the neighbourhood frequently for guns and drugs.

The baby’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes, believes that the fire was indeed as a result of a report she made to the police after finding a gun stashed in a tree in her backyard, allegedly by the young man.

The suspect and other villagers used her yard as a short cut to get to another street.

Menezes said that after she reported the matter, the police started raiding the place and eventually she started getting threats from the young man and his gang.

Recalling what transpired on the day of the fire, she said that she had just fed the baby and had put him to sleep when she heard a strange noise at the back of her home.

”I get up and went to the back to see what it was and then I hear another sound. When I watch (out the window) I see big balls of fire (being thrown at the house). They roll up paper, light it, and fling it at the house. If you see was how much; like two, three coming at one time,” the woman recounted.

She explained that by the time she called out for her relatives to run out of the house, the blaze had already engulfed most of her property, because it was constructed of old wood.

”When I went for my grandson, he was already burn up, because they (suspects) push open the window and throw in a ball with fire on the bed,” the woman lamented.

She said that she was forced to run out of the burning house and leave the baby behind since he was already dead.

The woman said that it was during the fire that she ran over to the building next door, which she claimed is the hangout for the teenager and his friends, and found the items which were used to set the fire.

The items were handed over to the cops.