Opposition leader wants international firm to track money ‘stashed’ abroad

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is urging the government to hire an international firm to track down large sums of monies that are reportedly stashed away in accounts overseas.

At a press conference at his official office on Church Street yesterday, Jagdeo said that his party is not satisfied with a number of provisions that are a part of the State Asset Recovery Authority (SARA) Bill that is currently before parliament.

Jagdeo said that he finds it worrying that these provisions infringe on the independence of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and it takes away powers from the Guyana Police Force.

The former President bemoaned the slothfulness of charges being brought against officials that are fingered in corruption.

He noted that the government has spent many millions of dollars on a number of forensic audits but nothing is being done. “Proceed with charges once investigators find that a corrupt act was committed.” Jagdeo said that there isn’t a need for a SARA Bill to charge persons who have stolen from the state’s purse.

Further, Jagdeo said that the government has asserted that persons have stashed stolen Government funds abroad and that the SARA Bill will address this with a hope of recovering those monies. However he is urging the government to seek help from a reputable international firm to help in this regard.

“Hire an international firm to work on this or ask Interpol for help.” Jagdeo said that a list of all Members of Parliament (MP) and Presidents, current and past, should be made available to this body so that they can trace what assets these individuals hold abroad and its legitimacy.

The former President said this move will enable expediency with prosecution when that time comes. Jagdeo doesn’t believe that the process should be stalled by this Bill.

He called on government to move swiftly in addressing the issue.

He believes that SARA is not interested in bringing charges against Government officials for their transgressions but rather the SARA Bill is design to do the government’s biddings. Jagdeo accused SARA of “talking the talk” but forgetting to “walk the walk”. “They are targeting opposition people and private individuals only, what about government officials” he asked.

The former President said that he has nothing to hide and that he is at the ready to participate in this process and assist the current administration in resolving these malfeasances that were allegedly committed by former government officials.

A number of former government officials have been fingered in corruption and some are charged and are before the court for financial irregularities.