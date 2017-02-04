GVF boss says more to happen for volleyball this year

Urges others to follow in BVA footsteps

By Samuel Whyte

More is in the pipeline for volleyball and its development for 2017. Those were promises made by President of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) Captain John Flores. Flores was giving remarks at the awards

and presentation ceremony of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) last Saturday at the Port Mourant Community Center. Present among those in attendance was Director of Sports Christopher Jones and BVA President Levi Nedd and Toshao of the Orealla David Henry among others.

One of the reasons for the increase in activity is because Guyana is lucky to be in two confederations. “Because of our location in South America we are part of the South American Confederation and because we are part of the Commonwealth we are part of the Commonwealth Caribbean grouping.”

In his speech he first congratulated the BVA and its President Levi Nedd for the wonderful work they have done and are doing for Volleyball in Guyana. He also congratulated the players and BVA and expressed best wishes for 2017.

Captain Flores stated that it is always good to pause and recognize players and officials for the good work they have done. That in itself is an incentive for players to strive to higher heights.

Mr. Flores stated that he is very impressed with the activities of the BVA for 2016. He is also impressed with the amount of activities concluded and the amount of clubs (31) associated with the BVA. That speaks volumes. What is also impressive is that the BVA is not only about playing volleyball, but having its players develop into good ambassadors with all-round ability. The Association anti suicide awareness drive- tells a story.

He took the opportunity to urge other associations to follow in the footsteps of the BVA.

Turning to 2017, Flores stated that there is more in store in terms of Volleyball for Guyana and Berbice in terms of Inter country, inter club and the like, activity. He mentioned that a number of decisions were arrived at the Volleyball Congress he attended. He said that the world is now moving away from indoor volleyball, which is one format popular in Guyana, to more shorter and visible games, due to Television and other factors. He said the focus is being shifted to outdoor and beach volleyball.

Guyana should not have a problem in adapting to the Beach volleyball format because there is an abundance of sand around. He said that beach volleyball is becoming popular and the GVF will be pushing for more participating in the sport.

The South American Confederation of which Guyana is a part is pushing the participation in beach volleyball.

This year Guyana will be a part of the Commonwealth Games and this year a number of countries will be coming to Guyana in April to plan for the games. “So Guyana will have an opportunity to participate against countries in the Caribbean and North America, countries we know we can beat.” He said that Guyana is the only Commonwealth Country in South America, so we have an opportunity to be a part of both Confederations.

“We want our players, both males and females to participate in all the tournaments. We also want to develop specialist players for both the indoor and outdoor competitions, especially the beach volleyball. There are some differences with some different rules and techniques with the games. Some players can play all the formats while some might specialized. However, we will strive to have players ready to compete.”

He pledge the GVF’s continued support to the BVA in all forms – ball, tournaments, training, seminars among others.