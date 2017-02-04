Gunmen shoot store employee outside bank in foiled robbery

Gunmen shot a 60-year-old worker attached to a store but were forced to flee empty-handed following a robbery attempt on the victim’s employer outside the Citizen’s Bank on Mandela Avenue.

The victim, identified as Christopher Marks, was shot in the right arm, hip and right thigh during the attack, which occurred around 18.00 hrs yesterday.

But Marks, who was armed, returned fire, forcing the gunmen to flee in a silver-grey car. He was admitted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Marks is employed by G and J Phone Card store, which provides various phone services and is located a few yards from the bank.

According to reports, Marks had accompanied his employer by car to the bank around 17.00 hrs to make a deposit. The businessman had just deposit the cash when a silver grey car, with three occupants, stopped outside the bank.

An eyewitness said that the men shot in Marks’s direction, and the employee, who had a handgun, returned fire. However, Marks was wounded during the exchange and had to take cover.

The robbers escaped along Mandela Avenue and entered Cross Street, Alexander Village.

Kaieteur News understands that this is the second such attack on the businessman.

Just over a week ago, bandits shot the wife of mining company official, Dr Grantley Walrond, and escaped with a $2M payroll, after trailing her from a city commercial bank to her Meadowbrook home.

Barbara Walrond was shot in the right arm just as she was about to drive into her yard.

She had uplifted a payroll from the Republic Bank’s Camp Street branch.