GCB donates brush cutter to Bayroc Sports Club

Feb 04, 2017

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) countrywide ground preparation assistance continued this week as the Board handed over a Honda Brush Cutter to Bayroc Sports Club in Linden. The brush cutter is intended to be utilized

Lancelot Easton (left), President of the Bayroc Club, receives the equipment from GCB’s Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart.

for the maintenance of the Club and Training Centre ground.
Lancelot Easton, President of Bayroc Club, received the equipment from GCB’s Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart. The presentation was done at the GCB office on Regent Road, Bourda. Easton thanked the Board for its continuous support to Bayroc and Linden. He assured that the equipment would be properly taken care of and be used for its intended purpose and will definitely benefit the Community Centre tremendously. He noted that a brush cutter is a necessity at any sports ground and they are happy to have a brand new one.
Bayroc Community Centre is home, to a number of organized matches, ranging from club matches to secondary and primary school cricket competition games. From Monday, 6th February 2017, Bayroc Sports and Training Centre will begin hosting the 2016/17 GCB/MOE NSSCL for Secondary Schools in the Upper Demerara Zone.
Thereafter, the winning school from the Upper Demerara Zone as well as the Combined School team from the area, will join other zone winners from across the country to compete for the 2016/2017 GCB/MOE NSSCL nationwide winners’ Trophy. Upper Demerara District will also participate in phase 2 of the 2016/2017 GCB/MOE NSSCL which will see Combine Teams from districts nationwide competing for Championship honours.
This initiative of donating brush cutters to cricket clubs started last year. Thirteen Clubs in Berbice and the eight Associations in Essequibo already received theirs. Mackenzie Sports Club in Linden is also earmarked to benefit from the donation of a Brush Cutter from the GCB.

