Fund raising softball set for February 18 at Lusignan

The Mon Repos Market Vendors Development Committee (MRMVDC) has embarked on a major fund raising venture set for Saturday February 18, 2017 at Lusignan Community Centre ground.
The day’s event includes a bar-b-que and softball cricket competitions which will be played in four categories; female Open, male Open, male Over-40 and male Over-50 years old. All proceeds from the day’s event will go towards the maintenance of the biggest market on the East Coast Demerara.
All players from each team will be given medals while there will be trophies for outstanding performances.
According to chairman of the MRMVDC, Kishan Sarwan the truly family fun day will have musical entertainment, trampoline and novelty games for the children and a variety bar to go along with the cricket action which will conclude under lights.
No entrance fee will be required for the female teams and this category will be played on a10-over basis.
The Male Open and Over 40 competitions will be of 10 overs duration and will be played using the white balls. The entrance fee is set at $15,000 per team and the organizers will take the first eight teams in each category. The finalists are guaranteed cash and trophies.
At a simple launch ceremony in the market on Thursday, Sarwan unveiled the array of trophies that are up for grabs and said that the committee is aggressively approaching sponsors with the aim of getting more persons involved to make the day a resounding success. Sarwan further stated that, “Saturday is market day but that Saturday will be a Saturday with a difference and the entire market will benefit once everybody (vendors) come out.”

