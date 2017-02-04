Dr. Jennifer Westford Trial…Accountant testifies to knowing ex-Minister for decades

Approximately 50 more witnesses are expected to be called by the state in the trial of Dr. Jennifer Westford and Margaret Cummings.

One of them, Alan Williams, an accountant at the Ministry of the Presidency testified to knowing Westford for over two decades.

Williams, of South Ruimveldt Park, Lamaha Springs, has been holding this post for the past five years.

He was called to testify when the trial continued yesterday before City Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He told the court that he knew Westford since 1992 and that she was the Minister of Public Service. He added that Cummings also worked at the same ministry as Administrative Officer and as Senior Personnel Officer.

The accountant said that he is responsible for examining vouchers and supervising receipts and payments.

According to Williams vouchers are prepared in the accounts department. He also gave a detailed explanation on how their preparation.

When further questioned by Prosecutor Natasha Backer, Alan Williams revealed that during his tenure Dr Nanda Gopaul; Jennifer Webster and Omar Shariff held the post of Permanent Secretary at the now Ministry of the Presidency.

The current Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, he said, is Abena Moore. The witness said that he is acquainted with all of their signatures from documents being signed by them in his presence.

This trial has been adjourned February 15.

Westford and Cummings are accused of stealing $639,420,000 between August 2011 and April 2015, while being employed in the Public Service of the Government of Guyana.

They have denied the allegation and are currently out on $4.8M bail each.

According to the charges, Westford of Lot 55 ‘AA’ Victoria Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was employed as Minister of Public Service from 2001-2015, while her co-accused was the principal personnel officer of the Ministry.

Cummings of Lot 709 Section A Diamond, EBD was also in charge of the Ministry’s accounts department. It was discovered that on 24 occasions Westford signed documents amounting to $639,420,000 and sent them to the Office of the President for approval.

Approval was granted and cheques were prepared and encashed by Bank of Guyana. The monies were requested to carry out various activities throughout the 10 administrative regions. However, personnel from the various regions were contacted and denied ever receiving the cash. Investigations were carried out but the monies were never recovered.