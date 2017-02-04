DMLAS on board with GCB for NSSCL

Demerara Mutual and Life Assurance Society (DMLAS) is the most recent company to come on board with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), giving their support to the National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL).

This partnership was made official on Thursday in the DMLAS boardroom on Avenue of the republic where President of the GCB, Drubahadur and Clarence Perry, Executive Marketing Manager of DMLAS signed the contract.

Rajendra Singh, Marketing Manager of the GCB, commended DMLAS for their valuable sponsorship of the League. He indicated that the GCB found the sponsorship as a very worthwhile initiative, which is highly expected to assist in raising the standard of the tournament.

Singh also indicated that the marketing strategies, suggestions and guidance of the Demerara Mutual Life, Fire And General Insurance Company, will serve the GCB well, in its attempts to create a school structure that stimulates high levels of interest and which provides a progressive avenue for future development.

Drubahadur pointed out that the partnership is an integral step in helping to provide, establish and sustain a systematic youth development program. Drubahadur indicated that while coaching education and training are important elements to players’ development, competition is a vital component. As a consequence, he praised the Demerara Mutual Life, Fire And General Insurance Company for their financial support, suggesting that the company could not have invested in a better aspect of cricket; the development. Drubahadur, reminded those present, that “Our Youths are the Future of tomorrow,” and as such the structured school league is apt to result in a highly quality product of tomorrow.

Drubahadur also said that the GCB holds the view that children of school age should be in school, and that with the provision of such a structured school program, interest among schools and students are likely to both encourage academic soundness and high level sports involvement.He further stated, that with the students requiring 65% attendance in order to be eligible to participate in the league, it provides an implicit rationale that students in school (not out of school) are more likely to draw a parallel between intellectual soundness and practical match application.

Drubahadur, concluded by once again thanking Demerara Mutual Life, Fire And General Insurance Company for coming on board and encouraged them to continue to play a vital role in the development of the GCB’s youth program through its NSSCL.

Clarence Perry, Executive Marketing Manager of DMLAS indicated that their company was very pleased to partner with the GCB and its youth development program through the NSSCL. He pointed out that such an invaluable investment in youths was highly envisaged to greatly assist in the empowerment process of students, and to give them a foundation that can be effectively built on. He indicated that the initiative of the GCB to utilize National Secondary School League structure in their youth development program, is an ingenious concept which is likely to reap multiple benefits; elaborating that while players development is perceived to be high on the list of the program objectives, students were likely to gain valuable exposure to group dynamics, team work, team ethics and values of discipline and commitment.

Perry also stressed that DMLAS perceived the NSSCL as an invaluable instrument which catapult cricket development to new heights, in helping to return West Indies to its glory days.