Latest update February 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops warn taxi drivers…Beware of women working with carjackers

Feb 04, 2017 News 0

Taxi drivers beware: The next pretty female passenger you pick up just might be a carjacker’s accomplice.
That’s the warning the police released yesterday in the wake of a spate of attacks on taxi drivers by carjackers, who are using female accomplices to lure their victims.
The release indicated drivers operating Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio cars were the primary targets.
It cautioned all drivers to be on the alert “for potential hijackers whose modus operandi has been to direct one or two female accomplices to hire cabs in Georgetown en route to destinations such as Liliendaal, Lower East Coast Demerara, East and South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The release added that “upon arrival at their requested locations, the drivers are attacked and robbed by two men armed with guns of their personal belongings, as well as their motor cars.”
The Guyana Police Force is also appealing to the general public to provide any information they may have regarding the identities of these individuals perpetrating these types of offences and also to immediately report to the nearest police station or call: 225-6411, 226-1389, 227-2128, 225-2227, 226-7065, 225-0575, 911, any unusual activities they may have observed. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.
Last December, two gunmen relieved Clifton Wallace, a former policeman, of his silver-grey Toyota Allion, PV 1089, December 9, after two female passengers lured him to Princes Street, Lodge.
The carjacking occurred at around 22.00 hrs.
Wallace said that he was in the vicinity of the Pizza Hut building that is located between Regent and Camp Streets, when the two women asked him to take them to Princes Street.
But Wallace said that as he neared his destination, he saw a man standing on the roadside, near Chapel Street.
He recalled that the man appeared to be relieving himself at the roadside.
The ex-policeman said as he stopped, one of the women exited the car. At the same time, the man who on the roadside came up to the vehicle and told the woman to “get back in the f—g car.”
“I looked forward and I saw a gunman to my side,” Wallace said. “He put a gun to my head and ordered me out of the car.”
According to Wallace, the gunman also ordered him to stand in a nearby trench. The man said that he complied, and the two men and his two female passengers drove off with his car. They also took his phone.
Police have not found the vehicle.

More in this category

Sports

STAG Nations Cup KO Football Final – Western Tigers vs Santos …Tactical battle tonight as Coaches confident of winning

STAG Nations Cup KO Football Final – Western Tigers vs Santos...

Feb 04, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The 2016/17 edition of the Stag Nations Cup knock-out football championship is set to climax tonight at the Georgetown Football Club ground with the final between arch rivals...
Read More
Regional Super50…Johnson, Chanderpaul hit fifties as Jaguars beat CCC by 6 wickets

Regional Super50…Johnson, Chanderpaul hit...

Feb 04, 2017

GCB donates brush cutter to Bayroc Sports Club

GCB donates brush cutter to Bayroc Sports Club

Feb 04, 2017

STSC small goal football on today

STSC small goal football on today

Feb 04, 2017

Fund raising softball set for February 18 at Lusignan

Fund raising softball set for February 18 at...

Feb 04, 2017

Sonics school UG Trojans in GABA Division I ‘League of Champions’

Sonics school UG Trojans in GABA Division I...

Feb 04, 2017

DMLAS on board with GCB for NSSCL

DMLAS on board with GCB for NSSCL

Feb 04, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Not in any text books

    Guyanese, wherever they have gone have been respected for their professional achievements. These achievements have been... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch