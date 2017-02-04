Cops warn taxi drivers…Beware of women working with carjackers

Taxi drivers beware: The next pretty female passenger you pick up just might be a carjacker’s accomplice.

That’s the warning the police released yesterday in the wake of a spate of attacks on taxi drivers by carjackers, who are using female accomplices to lure their victims.

The release indicated drivers operating Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio cars were the primary targets.

It cautioned all drivers to be on the alert “for potential hijackers whose modus operandi has been to direct one or two female accomplices to hire cabs in Georgetown en route to destinations such as Liliendaal, Lower East Coast Demerara, East and South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The release added that “upon arrival at their requested locations, the drivers are attacked and robbed by two men armed with guns of their personal belongings, as well as their motor cars.”

The Guyana Police Force is also appealing to the general public to provide any information they may have regarding the identities of these individuals perpetrating these types of offences and also to immediately report to the nearest police station or call: 225-6411, 226-1389, 227-2128, 225-2227, 226-7065, 225-0575, 911, any unusual activities they may have observed. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Last December, two gunmen relieved Clifton Wallace, a former policeman, of his silver-grey Toyota Allion, PV 1089, December 9, after two female passengers lured him to Princes Street, Lodge.

The carjacking occurred at around 22.00 hrs.

Wallace said that he was in the vicinity of the Pizza Hut building that is located between Regent and Camp Streets, when the two women asked him to take them to Princes Street.

But Wallace said that as he neared his destination, he saw a man standing on the roadside, near Chapel Street.

He recalled that the man appeared to be relieving himself at the roadside.

The ex-policeman said as he stopped, one of the women exited the car. At the same time, the man who on the roadside came up to the vehicle and told the woman to “get back in the f—g car.”

“I looked forward and I saw a gunman to my side,” Wallace said. “He put a gun to my head and ordered me out of the car.”

According to Wallace, the gunman also ordered him to stand in a nearby trench. The man said that he complied, and the two men and his two female passengers drove off with his car. They also took his phone.

Police have not found the vehicle.