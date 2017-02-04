Latest update February 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Businessman arrested for allegedly cutting parking boot on vehicle

Feb 04, 2017

Timothy Tucker was yesterday arrested by City Police for allegedly cutting free a boot placed on a vehicle driven by his daughter.
Tucker told Kaieteur News that his 21-year-old daughter had stopped in front of the

Timothy Tucker being taken into custody by City Police.

Outdoor Store on Church Street. He said that she then entered the store to enquire whether pre-paid parking meter cards were being sold.
During this time, her eight year-old brother stood on the bridge leading to the store keeping an eye on the vehicle. According to Tucker, since no parking receipt was on the vehicle, a warden placed a ‘boot’ on it.
His son then called out to his sister who returned and explained the situation. Tucker said he was out of town at the time and quickly returned after receiving a phone call from his daughter.
Upon arriving on the location, Tucker said that he exited his vehicle with a shears. He said that when walking towards his daughter’s car a city constable tapped him on his shoulder and said that he is under arrest.
According to Tucker he then asked the constable what was the charge since he did not cut anything. The man said he returned the shears to his vehicle after which the constable grabbed him.
Tucker said that he was then taken into custody and placed on bail. He is to appear in court of February 10, 2017. The man said that the behaviour of the Smart City Solutions employees and the Police was reprehensible since their bullying cause his children to feel threatened to the extent that his son was already in tears when he arrived on the scene.

