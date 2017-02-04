Latest update February 4th, 2017 12:55 AM

Berbice Volleyball 2017 season serves off today with one day competition at Blairmont

Feb 04, 2017 Sports 0

After having an outstanding year 2016 and being touted as one of the top sports organisations

Levi Nedd

in Guyana, the Berbice Volleyball Association under the astute leadership of President Levi Nedd has to intentions of not letting up and will hitting the ground running for 2017.
The BVA 2017Volleyball season kicks off today with the playing off of the Ashwell “Pumpkin” Mohabir Open, one day competition at the Blairmont No2 ground, West Bank, Berbice beginning at 10:00 hrs.
A number of top teams have so far registered for the competition including Port Mourant Training Center- One and Two, PMTC Juniors, Rollers of New Amsterdam, Three Door Strikers of De Edwards, Black Bush Polder, Tain Humanitarian seniors and juniors. Among the female teams expected to participate are, Corriverton Jets, Orealla Females and Port Mourant females.
Other teams are also expected to be a part of the competition. Teams are asked to turn up with their uniforms and balls if possible and get registered.
Prizes, trophies and other memorabilia are up for grabs and will be presented to the top teams on show.
The outstanding individual players will also be awarded including the best setter, best spiker, most disciplined team and the best uniformed team.
The day’s competition will be played in three parts -Senior, females and juniors
The coordinator is Levi Nedd. (Samuel Whyte)

