2014 restaurant waitress murder…Crippled suspect entered prison after Debra Blackman was killed- source

A police source has indicated that 21-year-old Shelton George, who was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of 48-year-old Debra Blackman, was in prison when the waitress was killed.

Kaieteur News understands that after the woman was killed, the cops got a tip that the waitress killer was in prison but they were provided with an incorrect name.

Reports are that after the woman was gunned down, George was arrested on a robbery under arms charge.

“He was around when the woman was killed. It was after her murder that he was arrested,” the source indicated.

Kaieteur News was informed that the young man was arrested on two counts of murder—for Blackman and for Bernadette Campbell, who was shot in a minibus at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The source said that the crippled gunman is definitely going down for Blackman’s murder, thanks to surveillance footage.

While George chose to remain tight-lipped, the source said that they have enough evidence to pin murder charges on him.

“He was attending court on a robbery charge but we didn’t know it was him. But we have footage and from that, you can identify him,” the source said. George, who was arrested on Wednesday at his mother’s Better Hope home, is currently in police custody.

Reports are that the cops are looking to charge his mother, Rosaline Monroe, for aiding and abetting a criminal.

Monroe insisted that her son is not the killer. She said her son went to Suriname on January 9, 2014, and he sustained spinal injuries and lost a kidney after he was shot there. Mrs. Munroe said he returned to Guyana in September 2014.

She further related that in September 2015, police charged him for armed robbery and he was remanded.

According to Munroe, he remained on remand until June 2016, when he was released on bail.

Mrs. Munroe said that he has been attending court and she was surprised when police came to her home on Wednesday and arrested him for murder.

Mrs. Munroe has since retained a lawyer for her son. While one of the suspect’s Facebook profiles shows the tattooed Munroe posing near a huge stack of cash, his mother insists that he is not a criminal.

She said that the photograph was taken in Suriname, and the money belongs to an individual with whom her son was employed.

The wheel-chair bound alleged gunman was shot twice to the back by Kellon Hinds, who was hiding out there after murdering Sherwyn Barrow.

Kellon Hinds was gunned down in August 2015 upon his return to Guyana.