STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for winner in championship match between Western Tigers and Santos tomorrow

When the championship kicked off on December 14th, 2016 with 20 teams from

five associations it was anybody guess as to which of the two teams would have been contesting the final. Well, as it has turned out, City sides Western Tigers and Santos, two clubs with a rich history on and off the field will battle for the top prize of Two Million Dollars and the championship trophy.

It has been an extended journey due to the fact that the tournament had to be postponed due to consistent rainfall during the Christmas season. However, the wait would be worth it as the arch rivals who have both played flawless football would each walk away millionaires; the loser collecting One Million Dollars.

The third place match tomorrow features the Guyana Police Force against Riddim Squad, another all Georgetown affair with the winner set to receive $500,000 and the loser, $300,000.

Both Western and Santos features a number of young and exciting ball weavers who no doubt would be going all out to ensure that their combined efforts deliver the winning prize for their club, but only one will walk away as the winner. Fans can be assured of a riveting finale.

Western Tigers downed Police, Pouderoyen, and Flamingo on their way to the final while Santos took care of Riddim Squad, Uitvlugt and Herstelling Raiders en route to their final date.

This match would be a test for each of the team’s defense as well as their forwards as they must defend to the utmost even as they come up with strategies to be effective in the attacking third.

The Tigers were pushed to the hilt in their semi final match against arch rivals Police but held their nerves to beat the Lawmen via sudden kicks from the penalty mark. Prior to that match, they were relentless against Pouderoyen, the match ending 9-1 while they were equally dismissive in their win over Flamingo, 8-0.

Santos have not been that efficient goal wise but have been dominant; they needled Riddim Squad in their semi final showdown, got past Uitvlugt 3-1 whilst trouncing Herstelling Raiders 4-0.

The Tigers would start with the advantage of taking the crown but Santos will not be intimidated and are equally hungry for success as they each aim to start the year on a high and what better way than a cheque for 2Million dollars compliments of Ansa McAl.

Randolph Wagner will lead the Tigers along with Rensford Colridge, Shamar Wilson, Darren Benjamin, Anthony Sancho, Andre Webber, Dwayne Mc Lennon, Joshua Britton, Troy Carrington, Jamal Pedro and Jorell Tyrell.

Santos’ Captain Samuel Hunte will again lead from the front and would hope to stand firm as he marshals the defense with the hope of Job Caesar, Keith Cains and Delon David holding their own when it comes to scoring goals.

Other players who would be shouldering responsibility are Sheldon Profitt, Trevor Lewis, Omar Jones, Orin Yard, Ryan October and Lionel Holder among others.

The third place match tomorrow kicks off at 19:00hrs and would be followed by the final.