Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10 away from Regional record

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services.

When the bell rings at 13:30hrs today at Kensington Oval the Guyana Jagaurs knows CCC Marooners are expected to trade punches with the nine-time Champions in a day/night return bout of the Regional Super50 competition.

Although the students are fighting above their weight class they have already upset the Scorpions and demolished the ICC Americas to end the first half of the tournament with 9 points from four matches, the same as the Jaguars and Jamaica Scorpions.

The Jaguars will hope for a bonus point and they need to play attacking cricket on a good track and ‘Billiards Table’ smooth outfield. Guyana have won 7 and lost 1 of the 8 matches between the two teams and they have won the last game between them in this tournament by 8 wickets. Veerasammy Permaul (3-19) and Ronsford Beaton and Devendra Bishoo (2 each) produced crucial body bowls just when Skipper Jamal Smith (25) and Kyle Corbin (28) were beginning to counter-punch with a 44-run second wicket stand which helped CCC to 129 all out.

Raymon Reifer, promoted to number three, threw the big blows; hitting 9 fours and a six in a-run-a-ball 67 while Rajendra Chandrika (43 from 76) was the flamboyant one as their 117-run second wicket stand saw the Jagaurs win with 23.3 overs to spare.

Although CCC lost on Wednesday night to heavyweights Barbados Pride, they

had the tournament favorites on the ropes for the first 30 overs of the contest before releasing the pressure as the unbeaten Pride of Barbados reached 294 all out to move 19 points from 4 games. CCC fell for 94 as only Vickash Mohan (29) and Amir Jangoo (23) reached double figures.

The Jaguars need at least three wins in their four remaining games and Barbados, their opponents on Sunday, are expected to be their toughest challenge.

”Barbados has 12 West Indies players and beat us in the first game but we are not looking too far ahead. We are focusing on CCC right now and although we have beaten them in this tournament we want to play our best cricket and not take any team lightly” said Jaguars Head Coach Esaun Crandon.

”We have to win a least three out of our four games to qualify for the semi-finals. Our opening partnership is an area we have not done well and we have discussed that at teams meetings, but we are confident going into this match” Crandon added.

The batting has let the Jaguars down but Skipper Leon Johnson is third among the overall run scores with two fifties – 135 runs from four innings, while Shiv ‘Tiger’ Chanderpaul showed he has not lose his stripes, sits in fifth position with 123 runs from two innings including a century against the Scorpions.

Chanderpaul, who has played 96 matches in Regional 50-over cricket, needs 10 runs to overtake Floyd Reifer’s 2,878 runs from 106 matches to take the record of most 50-over runs in Regional cricket.

Raymon Reifer (114) is the only other Jaguars’ batsman with 100 runs while Assad Fudadin (83) and Rajendra Chandrika (55) are other batsmen with 50 runs. Fudadin looked good during his half century in the last match against the ICC Americas while Chandrika looked classy against the CCC in the third round but are both inconstant.

In the last match Barnwell scored a quick unbeaten 29 and looked like the batsman who dominates local cricket while his bowling compliments the five specialist bowlers. Jacobs was looking good on 19 before he hit his wicket against the Scorpions while Bramble got 29 in a losing cause in the same match. Apart from Johnson, Reifer and Chanderpaul no batsman has done well in more than one game.

Reifer and Beaton have bowled well in spurts while Bishoo and Permaul have been hot and cold. Jacobs has bowled miserly spells in every game and has been the Jaguars’ best bowler. Skipper Smith and Jangoo, with two fifties in the competition, will hope to give the Marooners a firm foundation for Kyle Corbin, Guyana’s biggest threat and one of six Bajans in the squad, to build on.

Cassius Burton, Trinidadian Mohan, who looks well organised and the experienced Ryan Hinds, the only player with 1,000 runs and 60 wickets in Regional 50-over cricket, are expected to lead CCC’s fight with the bat.

Jamaican Christopher Powell and 20-year-old Bajan Keon Harding, who played for Barbados’ senior football team as a goalkeeper, have bowled with pace on the bouncy tracks with Jermaine Levy doing a good job as third seamer. Hinds’ fellow left arm spinner Larry Edwards and off-spinner Mark Deyal should do the bulk of the spinning for CCC.