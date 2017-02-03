Painter shot dead following Albouystown robbery

-two reportedly held

Police have reportedly detained at least two suspects in connection with the killing of a 39-year-old

construction worker, who was shot dead around 06.25 hrs yesterday outside his girlfriend’s Lot 253 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown home.

Paul Daniels, a painter and plumber of Schoon’Ord, West Bank Demerara, was shot in the chest by one of two men who had robbed him of a chain and a small sum of money shortly after he had followed his companion to her residence.

Police had said that Daniels was shot when he attempted to pursue the two bandits.

But the slain man’s companion said that he was standing behind her front gate when the bandits, who were fleeing the scene, shot hm.

Kaieteur News understands that the two detained men are from Albouystown. One of them was reportedly taken into custody after his mother accompanied him to the Brickdam Police Station.

Daniels’s girlfriend said that he picked her up at her workplace around 06.00 hrs yesterday. He then took her home on his CG motorcycle.

Daniels was watching television in her bedroom, while she lay on the bed, when, some ten minutes later, two men entered the room.

The woman said that she at first assumed that the men were pulling a prank, until one of the men held Daniels at gunpoint and relieved him of a gold chain and a small amount of cash.

According to the woman, she began to shout for her brother, who lives a few doors away.

She said that the men exited the house shortly after her brother arrived. Daniels was standing behind the gate when the bandits, who were several feet away, opened fire, hitting him in the chest.

The robbers reportedly escaped on a bicycle.

Residents placed the wounded man in a vehicle and were taking him to a hospital when he succumbed.