Latest update February 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Painter shot dead following Albouystown robbery

Feb 03, 2017 News 0

-two reportedly held

Police have reportedly detained at least two suspects in connection with the killing of a 39-year-old

Paul Daniels

construction worker, who was shot dead around 06.25 hrs yesterday outside his girlfriend’s Lot 253 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown home.
Paul Daniels, a painter and plumber of Schoon’Ord, West Bank Demerara, was shot in the chest by one of two men who had robbed him of a chain and a small sum of money shortly after he had followed his companion to her residence.
Police had said that Daniels was shot when he attempted to pursue the two bandits.
But the slain man’s companion said that he was standing behind her front gate when the bandits, who were fleeing the scene, shot hm.
Kaieteur News understands that the two detained men are from Albouystown. One of them was reportedly taken into custody after his mother accompanied him to the Brickdam Police Station.
Daniels’s girlfriend said that he picked her up at her workplace around 06.00 hrs yesterday. He then took her home on his CG motorcycle.
Daniels was watching television in her bedroom, while she lay on the bed, when, some ten minutes later, two men entered the room.
The woman said that she at first assumed that the men were pulling a prank, until one of the men held Daniels at gunpoint and relieved him of a gold chain and a small amount of cash.
According to the woman, she began to shout for her brother, who lives a few doors away.
She said that the men exited the house shortly after her brother arrived. Daniels was standing behind the gate when the bandits, who were several feet away, opened fire, hitting him in the chest.
The robbers reportedly escaped on a bicycle.
Residents placed the wounded man in a vehicle and were taking him to a hospital when he succumbed.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10 away from Regional record

Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10...

Feb 03, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services. When the bell rings at 13:30hrs today at Kensington...
Read More
Limacol Football Competition…Murray, Garnett transfers make immediate impact; Action moves to Victoria this Sunday

Limacol Football Competition…Murray,...

Feb 03, 2017

Guinness One-Day Sevens Competition…Financial bounty finally comes to rugby; Top T&T ruggers recruited by Police

Guinness One-Day Sevens...

Feb 03, 2017

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney …Priyanna Ramdhani advances to men’s double final

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney...

Feb 03, 2017

33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday @ Thirst Park

33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday...

Feb 03, 2017

One-point escape for Guardians against Nets…Eagles continues to soar in U-23 competition

One-point escape for Guardians against...

Feb 03, 2017

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for winner in championship match between Western Tigers and Santos tomorrow

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for...

Feb 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch