One-point escape for Guardians against Nets…Eagles continues to soar in U-23 competition

Latest update February 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Plaisance Guardians handed Republic Bank Nets their second straight Division I loss Wednesday
night when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Guardian edged Nets 70-69 with forward Trenton Woolford scoring 21 points and guards Marlon Chesney and Nickkoloi Smith adding 13 and 10 points respectively. Nets also suffered a narrow loss against Ravens earlier in the week.
Guard Antwan Austin and forward Sheldon Howell scored eight points each for Nets as Michael Richards added seven points. In the Under-23 competition, Eagles defeated Ravens 78-74 with Travis Belgrave pouring in 22 points and Darroll Williams 14 points. Kheon Evans and Kwesi Thompson scored 11 points each for Eagles with Lyndon Wilson collecting a mammoth 17 boards.
For Ravens, Murtland Ward scored 24 points while Shemar Huntley added 22 points. Sebastian Luke scored 13 points.
