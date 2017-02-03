Limacol Football Competition…Murray, Garnett transfers make immediate impact; Action moves to Victoria this Sunday

With a number of teams benefitting from the mass exodus of players from the four clubs that withdrew from the Stag Elite League, the quality of the Limacol Football Competition has now risen beyond expectations and this has

been seen immediately.

Western Tigers, one of the teams to profit from the recently closed transfer window through the acquisition of Devon Millington and Andrew Murray Jnr. saw the wisdom in their choices when the latter’s solitary strike was enough to secure a win against Linden’s youthful Eagles unit in their clash on Wednesday evening, at the GFC ground.

Murray’s goal came as a result of a header after he reached on to a cross from the right side and nonchalantly buried it past the opposition goalkeeper in the fourth minute. Not many chances were created after as both teams backline stood up sturdily to the challenges and the score-line remained 1-0 in Tigers favour.

In the second period, Eagles attacked with menacing intent, but their inexperience at this level showed and the skill of the Tigers defence marshaled by Philip Rowley closed the door repeatedly.

Randolph Wagner muffed a chance to stretch their advantage, but his free-kick which he bent around the wall was parried into touch for a corner as time ticked away. Tigers, though, being outplayed in the final ten minutes managed to hold on to their lead and secure full points and stay unbeaten so far.

They now move to the top of the group with six points, while Eagles remain in the second position with three. Another player, who returned via the transfer window, was Domini Garnett and his strike on the stroke of full time enabled Grove Hi-Tech to gain three vital points in their 1-0 triumph over defending champion Milerock in the opening fixture.

Garnett sprint into the penalty area went unnoticed by the Milerock defence and he fired past the goalkeeper following a cross from the right flank that landed into his path. It was a costly miss by the Milerock defence as the score-line remained that way until the final whistle sounded to hand Grove Hi Tec three crucial points as teams’ race for the top spot in the group.

Grove Hi-Tech is now positioned third in Group A, while Milerock occupies second due to their superior goal difference. Action continues this Sunday with another double header, at the Victoria Ground.

The opening game at 18:30hrs will see Mahaica Determinators go up against Riddim Squad, while Ann’s Grove entertains Pouderoyen. The winner of each group will collect $100,000, while the respective finishers will receive $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 apiece.

The overall winner of the competition will take home $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed teams pocket $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. Banks DIH Limited under the GT Beer Brand, Trophy Stall and Star Party Rentals are the other entities on board.

Meanwhile the current Points Standings are seen below: