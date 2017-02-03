Jagdeo now want to jail people

De Chancellor of de Judiciary ain’t lef de wuk yet and people already apply fuh de man wuk. De man sit down but he never get a fair chance because Jagdeo and Corbin couldn’t agree. And is Jagdeo cause all that. He wid he spiteful self didn’t like Claudette Singh suh he move she aside like how cane cutter does move aside de cane before he cut it.

Yesterday dem boys hear de news that ten people already want de wuk and all of dem seh that dem qualified. Dem boys intend to peep dem qualification because dem boys also want apply.

Soulja Bai tell dem reporters that all ten will be grilled like how dem police does question thieves. Joe ShanLin done seh that in de end nobody should question the decision. He even whisper that if he got to call Donald de Trumpet to water board dem, he got to get de truth.

But de funny thing is that although de Chief Justice position vacant, nobody ain’t apply fuh that.

De Chat-3 already talking how is de Judicial Service Commission got to control de appointment. It look like he was one who apply because he seh that he qualify.

Dem Members of Parliament also qualify to declare dem wealth if dem got. Jagdeo never tell people how rich he is but yesterday he seh how he gun beg de police to jail all who don’t declare dem wealth. Dem boys seh that he really believe that dem people who ruling now gun do wha he do and end up more rich than he.

Fuh years dem had de Integrity Commission which had de power but never even try to prosecute all dem who refuse to declare wha dem got. That was because dem woulda have to jail Jagdeo. Now is a different time. De same man who refuse to talk how much money he got now want to jail people who don’t talk.

Talk half and wait to see wha gun happen in de courts.