Latest update February 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney …Priyanna Ramdhani advances to men’s double final

Feb 03, 2017 Sports 0

The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) served off its 2017 season on Wednesday last with the 5th annual GUMDAC Open Doubles Tournament at the National Gymnasium. Set to continue today at the same venue,

The pair of Priyana Ramdhanio and Avinash Odit competing in the Open Men’s Doubles segment of the GUMDAC Open Doubles Tournament.

the tournament is being sponsored by Mr. Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC who is also an executive member of the GBA.
Breaking a record by advancing to the Men’s Double Final was National and Caribbean Champion Priyanna Ramdhani who has teamed up with Avinash Odit. According to a GBA release, the young Ramdhani is competing in the men’s category due to lack of competition in the ladies division.
Following are the full results of Day 1 play:
OPEN MEN’S DOUBLES QUARTER-FINALS
Marlon Chung & Ronald Yuen defeated Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes: 21-7, 21-10. Priyanna Ramdhani & Avinash Odit defeated Veterans George Melville & Leslie Liu: 21-11, 21-15.
Gokarn Ramdhani & Javid Rahaman defeated Stephan Murdilall & Haymant Ramdhani: 21-9, 21-13.
OPEN MEN’S DOUBLES SEMI-FINALS
Nicholas Ali & Jonathan Mangra defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Javid Rahaman: 21-18, 21-18.
Priyanna Ramdhani & Avinash Odit defeated Marlon Chung & Ronald Yuen: 21-15, 21-16.
OPEN LADIES DOUBLES ROUND ROBIN 1

Jonathan Mangra and Priyanna Ramdhani competing in a Mixed Doubles match.

Priyanna Ramdhani & Greer Jackson defeated Emelia Ramdhani & Ayanna Watson: 21-5, 21-9
OPEN MIXED DOUBLES QUARTER-FINALS
Avinash Odit & Angelica Holder defeated Marlon Chung & Ayanna Watson: 21-17, 21-15
Ronald Yuen & Pricilla Moore defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Emelia Ramdhani: 21-13, 21-12
OPEN MIXED DOUBLES SEMI-FINALS
Jonathan Mangra & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Avinash Odit & Angelica Holder: 21-19, 21-12
Nicholas Ali & Greer Jackson defeated Ronald Yuen & Pricilla Moore: 21-17, 21-13
Competition will continue and end today from 18:00hrs with playoffs in the finals and third place matches along with the presentation.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10 away from Regional record

Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10...

Feb 03, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services. When the bell rings at 13:30hrs today at Kensington...
Read More
Limacol Football Competition…Murray, Garnett transfers make immediate impact; Action moves to Victoria this Sunday

Limacol Football Competition…Murray,...

Feb 03, 2017

Guinness One-Day Sevens Competition…Financial bounty finally comes to rugby; Top T&T ruggers recruited by Police

Guinness One-Day Sevens...

Feb 03, 2017

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney …Priyanna Ramdhani advances to men’s double final

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney...

Feb 03, 2017

33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday @ Thirst Park

33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday...

Feb 03, 2017

One-point escape for Guardians against Nets…Eagles continues to soar in U-23 competition

One-point escape for Guardians against...

Feb 03, 2017

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for winner in championship match between Western Tigers and Santos tomorrow

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for...

Feb 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch