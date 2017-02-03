GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney …Priyanna Ramdhani advances to men’s double final

Latest update February 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) served off its 2017 season on Wednesday last with the 5th annual GUMDAC Open Doubles Tournament at the National Gymnasium. Set to continue today at the same venue,
the tournament is being sponsored by Mr. Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC who is also an executive member of the GBA.
Breaking a record by advancing to the Men’s Double Final was National and Caribbean Champion Priyanna Ramdhani who has teamed up with Avinash Odit. According to a GBA release, the young Ramdhani is competing in the men’s category due to lack of competition in the ladies division.
Following are the full results of Day 1 play:
OPEN MEN’S DOUBLES QUARTER-FINALS
Marlon Chung & Ronald Yuen defeated Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes: 21-7, 21-10. Priyanna Ramdhani & Avinash Odit defeated Veterans George Melville & Leslie Liu: 21-11, 21-15.
Gokarn Ramdhani & Javid Rahaman defeated Stephan Murdilall & Haymant Ramdhani: 21-9, 21-13.
OPEN MEN’S DOUBLES SEMI-FINALS
Nicholas Ali & Jonathan Mangra defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Javid Rahaman: 21-18, 21-18.
Priyanna Ramdhani & Avinash Odit defeated Marlon Chung & Ronald Yuen: 21-15, 21-16.
OPEN LADIES DOUBLES ROUND ROBIN 1
Priyanna Ramdhani & Greer Jackson defeated Emelia Ramdhani & Ayanna Watson: 21-5, 21-9
OPEN MIXED DOUBLES QUARTER-FINALS
Avinash Odit & Angelica Holder defeated Marlon Chung & Ayanna Watson: 21-17, 21-15
Ronald Yuen & Pricilla Moore defeated Gokarn Ramdhani & Emelia Ramdhani: 21-13, 21-12
OPEN MIXED DOUBLES SEMI-FINALS
Jonathan Mangra & Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Avinash Odit & Angelica Holder: 21-19, 21-12
Nicholas Ali & Greer Jackson defeated Ronald Yuen & Pricilla Moore: 21-17, 21-13
Competition will continue and end today from 18:00hrs with playoffs in the finals and third place matches along with the presentation.
