City Council stalls Stain Masters “illegal” construction works

The City Council yesterday took a team to stop the construction works in front of Stain Masters, a local cleaning business on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for City Council, Debra Lewis, told Kaieteur News that no permission was granted to the developer and several warnings were sent out to desist with the operations.

The Council stopped all alleged unauthorised work that was being carried out with an excavator and a truck; all equipment was removed including concrete hollow blocks, cement and a truck load of sand.

According to the PRO, the drains were also being blocked as a result of the construction works.

However, the Council said that it is not targeting persons or businesses. Rather, it is just sorting out the “illegal” constructions around the city. Lewis said that when the council would send out warnings for persons to desist from these activities, as the Council does not work on weekends, on Monday there is constructed structure despite the warnings.

Lewis said that the owner of Stain Masters could receive his materials after he would have received legal permission and would have paid a removal fee.

Anthony Noble, owner for Clean Masters said in his defence that “water is always in front of my office. It’s always flooded so I took my initiative and I draw my plan and paid my fees. I asked for two more days to get this cleared up.”

“I am trying to enhance my business here. Anyone passing here can vouch that this place always floods. I wrote the council who said it was the Ministry of Public Works problem, and so they put you between a rock and a hard place.”

Noble claims that the drains were blocked to cast the drain. He said that in his plan is a pedestrian crossing for school children.

He said yesterday, “I’m going to go down to City Council and try to get the written approval. It was approved verbally, I spent approximately $500,000 on the concrete blocks”.

“Renovation on the house was granted; I would not work wild, and the plan is stamped. All my rates and taxes are up to date and I am going to have to pay to get my materials and see where that goes from there.”

On Wednesday January 25, last, City Council claimed that the concrete bridge to a private parking lot on Camp and Church Streets was illegal. It brought out an excavator to do works on the bridge.

Teleperformance, the call centre company located on Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown said that the parking lot bridge which the City Council claims is illegal, does not belong to the company.

The company said that for the past 25 months that Teleperformance has been in Guyana, it has done everything to ensure all of its actions are done within the laws and with the highest level of integrity. The company reported that it does not own the parking lot but rather are tenants.

All further questions should be directed at the landlord of the parking lot, the company said.