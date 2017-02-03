Latest update February 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bartica massacre….Two get death sentence, one acquitted

Feb 03, 2017 News 0

Mark Royden Williams called Durant and Smallie; and Dennis Williams called Anaconda were found guilty of killing 12 residents of Bartica on February 17, 2008. Co-accused, Roger Simon, called Goat Man was acquitted of the killings.
The decision by the 12-member jury came after 23:00 hours yesterday. They took almost six hours. It found the two Williamses guilty of seven counts of murder and five counts of manslaughter. On the murder conviction they were sentenced to death.
The sentence was handed down by Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire at the Georgetown High Court.
Dennis Williams, called Anaconda, was not in court. In fact, he had refused to attend court during the last three sessions of the hearings. But Mark Williams and Roger Simon were there.
The jury acquitted Simon but he must face other charges stemming from the Bartica Massacre. He must answer to the charges of terrorism, break and enter, and larceny. Mark Williams and Dennis Williams must return to court today for sentencing on the manslaughter charges.
When the jury returned there was a deathly silence in the courtroom. Relatives of the accused sat with stony looks on their faces. When the sentence was handed down, Simon’s relatives broke out in screams of “Freedom; Freedom.”
His lawyer, Peter Hugh, immediately petitioned the court for bail on the lesser charges and succeeded in obtaining bail on the charges of break and enter and larceny charges. However, he will have to remain in court because of the terrorism charge.
Details of the sentencing phase of the trial in tomorrow’s paper.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10 away from Regional record

Regional Super50 …Jagaurs, CCC clash in return match, Shiv 10...

Feb 03, 2017

By Sean Devers in Barbados in association with Bounty Supermarket, Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services. When the bell rings at 13:30hrs today at Kensington...
Read More
Limacol Football Competition…Murray, Garnett transfers make immediate impact; Action moves to Victoria this Sunday

Limacol Football Competition…Murray,...

Feb 03, 2017

Guinness One-Day Sevens Competition…Financial bounty finally comes to rugby; Top T&T ruggers recruited by Police

Guinness One-Day Sevens...

Feb 03, 2017

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney …Priyanna Ramdhani advances to men’s double final

GUMDAC Open Doubles Badminton Tourney...

Feb 03, 2017

33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday @ Thirst Park

33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday...

Feb 03, 2017

One-point escape for Guardians against Nets…Eagles continues to soar in U-23 competition

One-point escape for Guardians against...

Feb 03, 2017

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for winner in championship match between Western Tigers and Santos tomorrow

STAG Nations Cup KO Football …2 Million for...

Feb 03, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch