33 male and female athletes to collide on Sunday @ Thirst Park

Fitness Express/Banks DIH/Trophy Stall/GAPF 2017 Novice/Junior Championships …

By Franklin Wilson

Up and coming powerlifters both male and female are set to showcase their talent this Sunday at the Banks DIH Sports Club, Thirst Park when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) brings off its

first competition for the year, the usual Novice/Junior championships.

With Fitness Express again taking on the title as main sponsor, to federation has informed that 33 athletes both male and female will be going at each other to see who is the strongest with potentially exciting performances on the cards.

The body has stated that fans will enjoy what the athletes will serve up as the eager new comers to the sport are rearing to get going on the competition platform. The junior and sub-junior lifters are as ready to show case their improved strength as they vie to outdo each other.

GAPF Secretary Ms. Andrea Smith informed that they are particularly happy with the increased number of girls and women who have registered to be part of Sunday’s competition which adds a refreshing balance to a sport that is otherwise male dominated.

Among the female lifters are Britany Mack, Tineisha Toney, Andrea Smith, Indra Mekdeci and Tracy Shamsudeen. On the male side, the likes of Carlos Petterson, Kevin Brijlall, Arif Immamdeen, Romario Gonsalves, Phillip Romalho, Reeaz Mohamed and Marley Vyphuis will be in action.

Meanwhile, Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets in Campbellville has once again stuck with being the marquee sponsor for the championships as they have done over the past few years.

GAPF General Secretary Ms. Andrea Smith made the trek to Fitness Express to receive the sponsorship cheque from Manager/Owner Jamie McDonald who said that his company was more than elated to be continuing its support of powerlifting in Guyana.

McDonald said that their investment over the years have brought rich rewards as they have seen many athletes come through the ranks and gone on to represent Guyana with flying colours at every level and category.

Ms Smith expressed gratitude on behalf of the federation to McDonald and Fitness Express for their continued confidence and tangible support.

Competition time on Sunday is 09:00hrs sharp and patrons would be asked to pay a minimal; entrance fee of $500.00.