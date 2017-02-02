Latest update February 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Welder to stand trial for murder of Mocha man

Feb 02, 2017 News 0

Kenkassie Lynch has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Terrence Lanferman, a Mocha Arcadia mechanic, who was shot dead by a lone gunman in his home.
On Tuesday, City Magistrate Fabayo Azore ruled that a prima facie case was made out against the Lynch at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry.
Lynch, 21, of Lot 110 CC Eccles, East Bank Demerara is alleged to have killed Lanferman on June 1, 2015 at his Lot 27 Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia home.
According to reports, Lynch reportedly confessed to police that he and his cousin plotted the crime. Lanferman was shot dead by a lone gunman who came and knocked at his door.
At the time of the shooting, Lanferman was in the bottom flat of the two-storey house he shared with his other sibling. His lifeless body was discovered lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He received gunshot wounds to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital.
Lynch will go before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

More in this category

Sports

Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition Smythfield overcome arch rival New Amsterdam Warriors in overtime

Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition Smythfield overcome arch...

Feb 02, 2017

Arch rivals Smythfield Rockers and New Amsterdam Warriors played a tough game, with the Rockers coming from behind to win in overtime when they collided in a first round encounter of the annual...
Read More
GSCL Inc. Republic Cup 4 bowls off tomorrow

GSCL Inc. Republic Cup 4 bowls off tomorrow

Feb 02, 2017

NSC donates sports gear and equipment to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

NSC donates sports gear and equipment to Valmiki...

Feb 02, 2017

Harper returned unopposed as GCA President

Harper returned unopposed as GCA President

Feb 02, 2017

Everest Cricket Club sprucing up

Everest Cricket Club sprucing up

Feb 02, 2017

FIFA agrees GFF has right to make changes to League

FIFA agrees GFF has right to make changes to...

Feb 02, 2017

RHTYSC/GBTI 5th annual Inter-Secondary School Tapeball Tournament launched

RHTYSC/GBTI 5th annual Inter-Secondary School...

Feb 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch