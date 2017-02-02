Welder to stand trial for murder of Mocha man

Kenkassie Lynch has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Terrence Lanferman, a Mocha Arcadia mechanic, who was shot dead by a lone gunman in his home.

On Tuesday, City Magistrate Fabayo Azore ruled that a prima facie case was made out against the Lynch at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry.

Lynch, 21, of Lot 110 CC Eccles, East Bank Demerara is alleged to have killed Lanferman on June 1, 2015 at his Lot 27 Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia home.

According to reports, Lynch reportedly confessed to police that he and his cousin plotted the crime. Lanferman was shot dead by a lone gunman who came and knocked at his door.

At the time of the shooting, Lanferman was in the bottom flat of the two-storey house he shared with his other sibling. His lifeless body was discovered lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He received gunshot wounds to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital.

Lynch will go before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.