One man protest against parking meters

On Friday, Mikhail Rodrigues staged a one-man protest in front of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council chambers against the parking meter project which officially rolled out on Tuesday.
Rodrigues said that he staged the protest because of his inability to afford paid parking in the capital city.
“I am experiencing extreme hardships since this system has been implemented.
I have found no other source of recourse and hope the powers that be will come to the rescue.”
According to Rodrigues he went so far as to start an online petition at www.change.org and has also posted his plight to other Guyanese using his Facebook page: Guyanese Critic.
