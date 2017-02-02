Latest update February 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One man protest against parking meters

Feb 02, 2017 News 0

On Friday, Mikhail Rodrigues staged a one-man protest in front of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council chambers against the parking meter project which officially rolled out on Tuesday.
Rodrigues said that he staged the protest because of his inability to afford paid parking in the capital city.
“I am experiencing extreme hardships since this system has been implemented.
I have found no other source of recourse and hope the powers that be will come to the rescue.”
According to Rodrigues he went so far as to start an online petition at www.change.org and has also posted his plight to other Guyanese using his Facebook page: Guyanese Critic.

More in this category

Sports

Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition Smythfield overcome arch rival New Amsterdam Warriors in overtime

Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition Smythfield overcome arch...

Feb 02, 2017

Arch rivals Smythfield Rockers and New Amsterdam Warriors played a tough game, with the Rockers coming from behind to win in overtime when they collided in a first round encounter of the annual...
Read More
GSCL Inc. Republic Cup 4 bowls off tomorrow

GSCL Inc. Republic Cup 4 bowls off tomorrow

Feb 02, 2017

NSC donates sports gear and equipment to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

NSC donates sports gear and equipment to Valmiki...

Feb 02, 2017

Harper returned unopposed as GCA President

Harper returned unopposed as GCA President

Feb 02, 2017

Everest Cricket Club sprucing up

Everest Cricket Club sprucing up

Feb 02, 2017

FIFA agrees GFF has right to make changes to League

FIFA agrees GFF has right to make changes to...

Feb 02, 2017

RHTYSC/GBTI 5th annual Inter-Secondary School Tapeball Tournament launched

RHTYSC/GBTI 5th annual Inter-Secondary School...

Feb 02, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: glennlall2000@gmail.com / kaieteurnews@yahoo.com

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch