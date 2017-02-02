‘Mock’ Maths exam delayed at three Hinterland schools

Some pupils of Regions Seven and Nine yesterday sat the mock mathematics examination introduced by the Ministry of Education, one day later than it was scheduled. This development has been blamed on inclement weather.

The Ministry in a statement on Monday said that as part of its intervention activities in Mathematics it will conduct two ‘Mock’ Assessments for the Grade Six pupils with the first round of the assessments being slated for Tuesday, January 31 and another set for Tuesday February 28, 2017.

The Ministry yesterday noted that “as it gets closer to the April 12 and April 13 sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Education Ministry has intensified actions regarding the Mathematics Improvement Plan which seeks to improve the performance of Grade Six pupils.”

Grade Six pupils in the 11 education districts sat the first of two ‘mock’ exams Tuesday in preparation for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Mr. Owen Pollard, reported that the administering of the exam went well. He, however, noted that “the only challenge was that due to inclement weather, the exam papers were delivered late to three schools in Regions Seven and Nine.”

Pollard highlighted that the purpose of the ‘mock’ exam is to assess the level of retention, identify weak areas and come up with solutions to address those.

The Ministry has intensified its efforts to improve students’ performance in relation to Mathematics. Aside from the ‘mock’ exam, the Ministry hosted a week-long series of intensive workshops with Grade Six teachers in five of the Education Districts.

During last week, teachers met at the Department of Education in Region Two; Bladen Hall Multilateral School, Eccles Primary Schools, Latchmansingh Primary, Tagore Memorial Secondary School and St. Aloysius Primary School and at the Education Department at Kamarang and the Bartica Learning Resource Center in Region Seven.

The intent of the programme was to sharpen and refresh teachers’ skills in teaching mathematics, discuss and clarify their concerns, share new methodologies, promote concept teaching and share best practices.

This initiative has seven strategic points of action. These are: Strategy One – Training in Content and Methodology for Teachers; Strategy Two – Facilitate Fortnightly Cluster Meetings in all Regions; Strategy Three – Recruitment of Mathematics Coordinators and Monitors; Strategy Four – Training of School Administrators to Supervise the Teaching of Mathematics; Strategy Five – Administering Diagnostic Assessment in Selected Regions; Strategy Six – Public Relation/Parental Involvement Strategy and Strategy Seven – Acquisition of Resources (Teaching Aids).

This initiative is a continuous process that will see positive results in the years to come; this will also impact student performances at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination levels.