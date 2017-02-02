Man allegedly rapes 12-year-old stepdaughter

Latest update February 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
A Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident has been arrested after he allegedly molested his 12-year-old stepdaughter and fondled her two sisters age three and six years old.
Medical examination confirmed that the 12-year-old was sexually molested.
The man was taken into custody after the children’s mother reported the matter at the Timehri Police Station last Saturday.
A file has been prepared and was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution yesterday for advice.
A source explained that when the man had intercourse with the older sibling last Saturday, he attempted to do the same with her younger sisters.
Reports are that the child complained to her mother and when the woman took her children to the police station to make a report, the cops questioned the younger girls—it was there that they confirmed that the man had fingered the two younger girls also.
Their stepfather was immediately taken into police custody as investigation continues.
