Let people dead pun de wuk

Wha don’t happen in a year does happen in a day. When people young, dem don’t want to wuk. Nuff of dem does tek a steady. Some of dem does come up wid excuse that somebody dead fuh dem and dem got to get couple days.

When dem get old dem don’t 3ven want to stay home, even when dem sick. Dem boys know old police who retire but who would go to de police station every day just like if dem wukking.

Dem boys seh that if Soulja Bai did know wha does happen wid old people and wuk he would never tell some of dem to go home. He believe that he was doing a good when he tell some of dem to tek it easy because is not fun to got to get up early every morning and head out.

Instead, he open a whole ants nest because people now pointing to he team of people who also old and who should sit down in dem corner on a rocking chair wid some grandchildren and great grands round dem foot.

Soulja Bai should also see that none of de old people he got wukking wid him want to even miss a day at de office. But because of de position he tek, people think he should tell Hammy to go home.

De truth is that all of dem who he telling to go home live longer than many people. On de average people does dead when dem meet 80 but this set pass 80 and wukking strong. Morty Coddett just meet 80 and he dead. Dem boys seh that he was younger than Hammy.

To avoid confusion, Soulja Bai should do wha Uncle Sam does do when it come to de Supreme Court judges, let dem wuk till dem dead pun de job. Dem boys seh is easier fuh de funeral parlour to pick up dead when people dead in office. Is nuff people does deh to help.

Talk half and tell Soulja Bai to let people dead pun de job