Govt to announce policy on age, retirement of officials

… apologises for short notice given to PCA Chairman

The government will be announcing a general order explaining its policy on age and retirement for persons occupying positions in State Agencies, Boards and Commissions.

This was according to the President David Granger, who was at the time, responding to questions posed by media operatives at State House, in relation to Justice Cecil Kennard.

Justice Kennard was asked to step down as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority due to his age. He was reportedly given 36 hours.

The Head of State made it clear there was no negative report that prompted the call. In fact, a decision was taken to review all of the boards, agencies and commissions.

“So it is not a criticism of Justice Kennard. I’ve worked with him; he came before the Disciplined Forces Commission. He’s got very bright ideas but at this time, we look forward to filling all of the constitutional appointments.

“It is the result of a general review of all the agencies, boards and commissions so there will be further information. Nobody is being purged; we are simply trying to give other persons an opportunity to serve,” the Head of State said.

The President offered an apology for the short notice, but maintained that it was a decision that had to be taken.

“I regret very much the short notice. He does deserve longer notice and there was a consideration of the length of service and the age of the persons holding those offices. We also have the Public Service Tribunal…We want to fill the post of Ombudsman so it is as a result of a general review of all the agencies, Boards and Commissions,” President Granger said.

The President said that Justice Kennard’s work is exemplary but the government is focused on creating an atmosphere in which other persons, who are younger, are able to take a lead. It is expected that in the coming days, more information would become available.

“So it is not a criticism of his service but there will be a general order explaining our policy on age and retirement for Agencies, Boards and Commissions but at the same time, we hope to give other persons an opportunity to serve so that over a period of time we build up expertise in the younger generations too. So it is not a criticism of Justice Kennard.

The Head of State was asked if the former Mayor of Georgetown – now Chairman of the Central Planning and Housing Authority (CH&PA), Hamilton Green, will be a recipient of a letter to step down since he is purportedly older that Justice Kennard.

“I’m not saying that. I’m saying that all of the Agencies Boards and Commissions are being reviewed and a decision will be made during this month,” President Granger responded.