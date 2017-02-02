ExxonMobil briefs Opposition, MPS on Oil and Gas development

Latest update February 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo and member of the opposition party met with ExxonMobil Country Manager Jeff Simons and his team to be briefed on the developments in the oil and gas sector.

The Ministry of Natural Resources yesterday, facilitated briefings on developments in the oil and gas sector for Members of Parliament and the Leader of the Opposition and his team.

An ExxonMobil team headed by Country Manager, Jeff Simons, briefed the two groups on the development of the Liza well for petroleum production.

According to Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, the meetings were designed to focus on the technical aspect of the company’s operations here, mainly the Liza find and what the next step would be as the country moves towards first-oil by 2020.

“What is different about this briefing is that (ExxonMobil) comes bearing good news about the actual development of the Liza resources, that is, how do we intend to take it towards production by 2020 and to give updates on new technologies and techniques that will be deployed.”

During the morning session, a briefing was held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown. It facilitated Ministers and Heads of Departments of agencies, to interact with the company.

Government Parliamentarians including Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (Centre) pose with ExxonMobil Country Manager Jeff Simons (PM’s Left) and other officials from ExxonMobil. (GINA Photos)

Later in the day, the Exxon team visited the Office of the Opposition Leader, Church Street Georgetown. Members of the opposition were given the opportunity to pose their questions and to obtain clarifications on the oil company’s activities and plans.

The briefings are part of the Ministry of Natural Resources’ National Outreach Programme to update relevant stakeholders, institutions, members of the diaspora and the general public on Guyana’s progress in the new sector.

Guyana is expected to begin oil production by 2020. The country made its first oil discovery of commercial quantities back in 2015 through ExxonMobil and its partners who were exploring the Liza well in the 6.6 million acres Stabroek Block located offshore Guyana.

Last year, it was officially announced that the find is of commercial oil quantities equivalent to more than 1.4 billion barrels of recoverable high quality crude oil. Earlier this month, Exxon and its partners made another significant oil find in the Payara-1 well.

