Anamayah Memorial Basketball competition Smythfield overcome arch rival New Amsterdam Warriors in overtime

Arch rivals Smythfield Rockers and New Amsterdam Warriors played a tough game, with the Rockers coming from behind to win in overtime when they collided in a first round encounter of the annual Anamayah Memorial Basketball Competition for teams in Berbice.

In the game which was played on Sunday last on the Vryman’s Erven Basketball court, both teams battled from the opening whistle as the NA Warriors took the lead to end the first quarter at 14-09.

The Rockers steadied themselves and bounced back for the better second quarter as they outscored their rival by 19 points to 6, to end the first half at 28-20.

Both teams returned to the court for the second half rejuvenated, but it was the Rockers that were having a good game as they dominated that segment scoring another 11 points to the Warriors seven to lead by 12 points at 30-27.

As the fourth quarter commenced, the Warriors had now found their range with the Rockers tiring. Sensing that they were in a do or die situation and must do something, Warriors fought back brilliantly whilst hold the tiring rockers at bay. They scored 15 points to the Rockers 3 to tie the game at 42-42 all, to force the encounter into extra time.

The overtime period saw the Rockers regaining their composure to outscore the Warriors by 10 points to 4 and take the contest 52-46.

Top scoring for Smythfield Rockers were Jamal Felix 13, Neil Wills 10 and Damion Hunte 09.

Leading the fight for the New Amsterdam Warriors was Kwesi Mickle with a game high 18 points, while Shamar France 13 and Kevon Thom 8 supported.

Six teams are participating in the competition with the teams divided into two groups.

Defending Champions Fyrish Black Sharks, Rose Hall Town Jammers Basketball Club and Ithica Hardliners of West bank Berbice makes up one group. While the two New Amsterdam teams – Smythfield Rockers, New Amsterdam Warrior and Hope Town Stealers of West Coast Berbice are in the other group.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, where the winner will play the runner up of the other group. The two winners will then contest the final and the losers play for third place.

The competition continues on Sunday with Fyrish Back Sharks taking on Ithaca Hardliners at the Ithaca Basketball Court from 16:00 hrs.

At stake in the competition will be cash and other incentives for the winning and runner-up teams and outstanding players.

The tournament is being organised by sports enthusiast Vibert Garnett. (Samuel Whyte)