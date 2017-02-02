52 HIV positive teens recipients of hampers

Fifty-two people living with HIV were given some needed assistance when they were recipients of hampers, thanks to a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Public Health’s Adolescent Health Department and Guyana’s Honorary Consul to the State of Georgia, Ms. Marva Jacobs.

Jacobs, after recognizing some of the challenges and difficulties being faced by the teenagers who are facing a life of living with the dreaded disease, requested to come on board to assist. Director of the Adolescent Health Department, Dr. Oneka Scott, said that Ms. Jacobs expressed her passion to make a meaningful contribution by generally enhancing the life of the teens.

She said that the many challenges that the infected teens face living with HIV propelled the US-based diplomat to contribute to what Dr. Scott has dubbed as a timely and worthwhile gesture.

Dr. Scott said that as a result, the diplomat wanted to help in a significant way. She approached the Ministry and spoke to then Minister of Public Health Dr. George Norton, indicating her willingness and readiness to assist.

“Ms. Jacobs came to Guyana and after reviewing what some of these teens were experiencing, decided to help. She made a commitment to lend whatever assistance she could in any possible way and this is how a relationship was birthed,” Dr. Scott noted.

Dr Scott said that her department is very excited to be working along with individuals like Ms. Jacobs. She said that she is confident that the relationship will be long-lasting and certainly foresees mutual benefits.

“I am happy to be working along with individuals like her as she recognize a need and sought immediately to help, so for that we are very grateful and thankful,” Dr. Scott stressed.

The department head said that her division welcomes such initiatives as collaboration aids in establishing great and long lasting relationships. This, she noted, will enhance the ministry’s ability to achieve their set objectives.

She said that a number of communities benefited from the distribution stating that it went smoothly and the recipients were all thankful. “The hampers were primarily educational materials that will help them to further enhance and continue their educational pursuits,” Dr. Scott noted.

She said that the teenagers welcome whatever assistance they can get so as to enhance their ability to continue their academic drive.

“They are teenagers who for some reason unfortunately are living with this disease. However they are determined to not allow the challenges and difficulties deter them from their goals. I am firmly of the view that they can make a meaningful and positive contribution to this country,” she declared.

Dr. Scott expressed the desire that more persons at home and abroad would follow in the footsteps of the Honorary Consul for Guyana in the state of Georgia. She said that helping these teenagers to achieve their full potential despite their medical status will further boost the human resources of this country while enhancing the society that we live in.