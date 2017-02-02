2014 restaurant waitress’s murder… Killer found crippled in his mother’s house

It took the cops almost three years but they finally captured the man who walked into the Chinese Restaurant on D’Urban Street, Wortmanville on August 23, 2014 and pumped several bullets into Debra Blackman, called Debbie, a waitress.

Her killer has so far been identified as “Burry.”

The gunman, who was captured on surveillance camera wearing a black and red cap at the time of the shooting, was arrested early yesterday in his mother’s Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home in a wheel chair.

Acting on information, the cops went to the location where they found the crippled murder suspect.

The gunman has also been linked to the July 29, 2014 shooting of 40-year-old Bernadette Campbell, who was shot in a minibus by a hooded gunman during what is believed to be a robbery. She died three months later.

According to information, “Burry” was shot twice to the back in Suriname by Kellon Hinds, who was hiding out there after murdering Sherwyn Barrow. Barrow was slain execution-style in May 2015.

After shooting Burry, Hinds came back to Guyana in September 2015 and was gunned down in retaliation for the death of 24-year-old Sherwyn.

How it all started…

A vendetta started in June 2004 when Hinds, an East Ruimveldt resident, was robbed of gold jewellery and shot. Sherwyn Barrow, another East Ruimveldt resident, was charged in connection with the attack on Hinds.

The matter was dismissed after the alleged victim declined to give evidence in court.

However in May 2015, Sherwyn was reportedly gunned down in broad daylight while sitting outside a shop in ‘Warlock’, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

That August, police detained Hinds in connection with Sherwyn Barrow’s death. Reports are that Hinds fled to neighbouring Suriname after his release where he was hiding out from the gang in which the murdered Barrow was a part of.

While there, Hinds met Burry, who had killed the waitress and Bernadette Campbell.

Burry reportedly confronted Hinds about killing his friend, Sherwyn—it was there that Hinds allegedly shot Burry twice and crippled him.

Kellon Hinds then fled Suriname to Guyana. Upon his return in August 2015, a man allegedly cornered him in a yard in East Ruimveldt and riddled him with bullets.

Last night Burry was at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department.